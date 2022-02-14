Revolution add roster depth with signing of veteran Jozy Altidore

Since turning pro with the New York Red Bulls in 2006, Altidore has totaled 155 goals in 423 games performing for seven teams in five countries. The only time he converted at Gillette Stadium, he was playing for current Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena in a 2-1 Red Bull loss to the Revolution Aug. 25, 2007.

Altidore, 32, had two years remaining on a deal valued at $3.6 million annually with Toronto FC, which exercised a buyout clause and will pay part of his salary the next two years. The Revolution extended Altidore’s contract through 2024.

It has been a while since Jozy Altidore scored a goal at Gillette Stadium. Now, Altidore could have plenty of chances, after being signed to a long-term contract as a free agent with the Revolution Monday.

Advertisement

Altidore becomes the fifth player to rejoin Arena with the Revolution, following former Los Angeles Galaxy members Emmanuel Boateng, A.J. DeLaGarza, Sebastian Lletget, and Omar Gonzalez.

Altidore got off to a strong start in his pro career as a 16-year-old, making his MLS debut under Arena as the Red Bulls lost, 1-0, to the Revolution at Gillette Stadium in 2006. In 2008, Altidore joined Villarreal on a league-record $10 million transfer and spent the next seven years in Europe, before returning to MLS in 2015.

With Toronto, Altidore reached the MLS Cup final three times, the CONCACAF Champions League final once, and was named Most Valuable Player as the Reds won the 2017 MLS title. Altidore, who has totaled 42 goals in 115 international appearances, also captured the 2017 Gold Cup title with the US under Arena’s coaching.

But Altidore has struggled with injuries, totaling 29 goals in 76 games in all competitions since 2018. Last season, Altidore had four goals in 16 games as Toronto finished near the bottom of the standings.

Advertisement

Injuries have officially kept Altidore out of 45 games the last four seasons. He underwent foot surgery in 2018 and last year, and has been hampered by ankle, knee, heel, thigh, and hamstring problems.

Arena has attempted to improve the Revolution’s roster depth since the team will be participating in the CONCACAF Champions League, starting with a match against Calavy AS of Haiti at Gillette Stadium Friday; the MLS regular season; and the US Open Cup.

The Revolution will be dealing with a crowded early-season schedule, especially if they get past Cavaly (the second leg of the series is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22). They open the MLS regular season with a visit to the Portland Timbers Feb. 26, then play home matches versus FC Dallas (March 5) and Real Salt Lake (March 12).

A Champions League two-game quarterfinal series is listed for March 8-10 and March 15-17.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will depart in July ($7 million transfer to Arsenal FC), and the team also could lose Adam Buksa, last season’s leading scorer (16 goals) at that time. Buksa nearly had a deal in place on the final day of the winter transfer window, according to Arena.

Altidore might not be ready for the demands of playing full games on Gillette’s artificial surface, but he could ease his way into the action, as he did after returning from foot surgery last year with Toronto. In the final six contests last season, Altidore totaled two goals, going 90 minutes once.

Advertisement

But should Buksa depart, the Revolution might need Altidore at near-full strength.

Altidore is the costliest domestic player in the league, but if he can regain the form that made him one of the best strikers in US history, the price could be worth paying for the Revolution.