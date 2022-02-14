Rock star Rams coach Sean McVay needed this Super Bowl victory for the ring, and redemption

That became obvious when McVay took the stage at the Rams’ raucous Super Bowl party, held inside an airplane hangar a little more than 2 miles from SoFi Stadium. The handsome coach was introduced like he was a performing artist. He got a rousing ovation, lifting the Lombardi Trophy aloft for his adoring fans. In a city that worships style over substance McVay, who is engaged to model Veronika Khomyn, provides both.

LA hasn’t had a coach that fits its ethos this well since Pat Riley was stalking the sidelines for the Los Angeles Lakers with an oil spill atop his head in the 1980s.

LOS ANGELES — Star power is the defining football philosophy and characteristic of the Los Angeles Rams. The biggest star of all isn’t a player. It’s Sean McVay, the offensive savant of a coach wrapped in a Ryan Seacrest shell.

The rock star head coach got his ring and his redemption in a 23-20 victory over his good friend Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, becoming the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach ever at 36 years and 20 days. A lot of legacies were rewritten in this LA story from Matthew Stafford to Aaron Donald to Odell Beckham Jr., but no one needed this win more than McVay.

No longer is the lasting Super Bowl image of the wonderboy coach going up to Patriots legend Bill Belichick before Super Bowl LIII seemingly in total awe, fawning all over His Hoodiness in sycophantic fashion. It was more like a star-struck schoolboy meeting his idol than a greeting of worthy adversaries about to face off in a war of wits.

It got worse for McVay during the game. The Patriots put a padlock on the league’s second highest-scoring offense, which had averaged 32.9 points per game. McVay’s attack yielded one field goal — still the fewest points the Rams have scored under him — and punted nine times in the lowest-scoring Roman Numeral Rumble in NFL history.

In subsequent years, McVay has been frank about how humbling that 13-3 loss was and open about the mistakes he made -- being too reliant on a single formation (three-wide receivers) and tinkering too much with his gameplan during the run-up to the game.

“I’ll never run away from the fact that I didn’t do a good enough job for our team,” he said last week. “You certainly don’t forget it.”

This time, though, just like his star players McVay was at his best when it mattered most. After watching his offense sputter to a stop in the second half, following in-game injuries to Beckham Jr. and tight end Kendall Blanton, he came up with a key adjustment that turned Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp loose.

The fast-talking McVay turned up the tempo.

The Rams ran seven no-huddle plays, including five straight, on their game-winning 15-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. Up to that point, LA’s offense had registered 58 yards of offense, 3 points, and one interception in the second half. The Rams had gone three and out on their previous three possessions.

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth stated: “Right now for Sean McVay, the pressure really shifts to him personally because he’s out of weapons. He’s going to have to get so creative here to win this football game, and if he does he’ll deserve a ton of respect.”

McVay got his respect.

“They did an amazing job of putting 15 plays or something together at the most critical time,” said Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton. “So, credit to them. They went down and won the game.”

Going fast limited the complexity of the defensive calls that Cincinnati could employ. It also gave Kupp and Stafford a chance to work their magic even with the Bengals honing in on Kupp.

“Sean did a great job,” said Kupp, who had four catches for 39 yards and a score on the seminal drive, part of an eight-catch, 92-yard, two-TD effort.

“We were kind of in a hurry on that whole last drive. Being able to keep them from setting some rushes, but also keeping them in zone calls where you can kind of put some pressure on them. And get calls they just feel comfortable playing and zone some stuff off and allow Matthew and I to find some soft spots in there.”

The most crucial play of that drive showcased both McVay’s creativity and the lesson he learned from getting schooled in his first Super Bowl — you must adapt to thrive in the NFL’s ultimate crucible.

Trailing, 20-16, with five minutes left and facing fourth and 1 from his own 30, McVay called an end-around to Kupp, who picked up 7 yards. It was the first rushing first down of the game for the Rams, who only averaged 1.9 yards per carry.

“We didn’t run the ball really well. But when you had enough representative examples you say, “Let’s not bang our heads against the wall again,’ ” said McVay, explaining the call.

“You put the game in your best players’ hands when it matters the most. That’s what we did.”

For much of the night, it didn’t seem that McVay’s coaching would be part of a triumphant story line. It was his former protégé Taylor who made an X’s and O’s impact. The Bengals’ first touchdown came on a halfback pass from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins.

After the Bengals took a 20-13 lead early in the third quarter, McVay tried to dip into his bag of tricks on third and 5 from the Cincy 25. However, it failed when Kupp overshot Stafford on a reverse pass that echoed the “Philly Special.”

Ultimately, that goes down as a football footnote because like Stafford and Kupp, McVay got hot when his team needed him most.

His claim to NFL fame is now more than spawning head coaches and serving as inspiration for memes about how simply invoking his name is enough to get hired as an NFL head coach.

It’s being a Super Bowl champion and the best coach in the game not named Belichick.

McVay is now certified as that rarest of NFL coaches, one who can tip the balance between success and failure and doesn’t need an unquestionably elite quarterback to do it.

This time McVay was ready for his Super Bowl close-up, and he can hold his chiseled chin up high as the face of the Super Bowl champion LA Rams.

