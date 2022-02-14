Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete in women’s event, court rules

The 15-year-old star’s positive test for a banned heart medication was flagged last week, after she helped the Russians win gold in the team event, by a laboratory in Sweden six weeks after the sample was taken in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Russian athlete Kamila Valieva can compete in the women’s figure skating individual competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided in a verdict announced Monday.

After the Swedish lab flagged the test, Valieva was hit with an immediate interim ban from the Olympics by the Russian anti-doping agency known as RUSADA, which oversaw testing at the national championships where the sample was taken.

On Wednesday, a RUSADA disciplinary panel upheld her appeal and overturned the skater’s interim ban. The International Olympic Committee, World Anti-Doping Agency, and International Skating Union challenged the decision to lift the ban, and the matter was brought to CAS.

Valieva testified at her appeal via video. Three CAS judges heard arguments in a closed-door session in a conference room at a Beijing hotel. Lawyers and officials for the parties connected to the case in the Winter Games host city and from Switzerland.

“This is a very complicated and controversial situation,” Valieva’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, told Russia’s state-run TV network Channel One in her first public comments about the case over the weekend. “There are many questions and very few answers.”

Tutberidze said she was not sure how Valieva had been cleared to compete at the Olympics in the first place. It took a Stockholm lab more than six weeks to report that the urine sample Valieva submitted Dec. 25 had been found to contain traces of a banned drug, trimetazidine, that is thought to increase endurance.

The decision made on Monday only affects Valieva’s participation in the women’s individual event. A decision over the team event medals, which still have not been awarded, could take months.

Valieva has yet to miss a scheduled practice since word of her positive drug test emerged, and she has yet to speak to the media.

Most critics taking to social media have largely supported Valieva, leveling their ire instead at Russian coaches and administrators responsible for her well-being. That includes Tutberidze, who also coaches teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, and who has earned a reputation for using up and discarding her young athletes.

“Let’s be kind to the 15-year-old who produced a positive drug test because she lives in an institutionalized system where she was most likely guided and trusted the adults around her,” tweeted Mirai Nagasu, a member of the US figure skating team four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games.