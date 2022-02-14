Star-laden Los Angeles rode their best to the Lombardi Trophy

The Rams relied heavily on their best players to pull out a tight, taut victory on their SoFi Stadium field in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, shaking off injuries and the plucky Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the Super Bowl’s return to the Los Angeles area.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — At the climax of this drama, in fitting fashion for a football team that calls the entertainment mecca of Los Angeles home, the stars on both sides of the ball shined brightest for the Rams. That is why we can add the Lombardi Trophy to the list of iconic American award sculptures that call Hollywood home.

Franchise talisman Aaron Donald, redoubtable and uncoverable receiver Cooper Kupp, and reborn franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford all rose to the occasion in an epic fourth-quarter finish.

The title was sweet redemption for Donald, coach Sean McVay, and others who fell short against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII three years ago. It also served as sweet validation for a top-heavy, tomorrow-be-darned team-building approach. The Rams spent big in terms of money and draft pick capital — they don’t have another first-rounder until 2024 — to construct a winner for owner Stan Kroenke and the lukewarm NFL fans of Los Angeles.

They don’t reach the pro football pinnacle without their trademark exigency, which resulted in picking up Odell Beckham Jr., who scored the first touchdown of the game, and trading for Von Miller, who had two of the Rams’ Super Bowl-record-tying seven sacks. Call them the anti-Patriots: They aren’t trying to do more with less, but more with more.

“I’m just really pleased to be associated with a group that is not afraid to shoot their shot. Take chances on things that we feel like is in the best interest of the football team,” said McVay, the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days old.

“We took a lot of rolled eyes at us, but we believe in those things. We’re going to do things that we think are in the best interests of the football team, whether it’s myself, [general manager] Les [Snead], [club president] Kevin Demoff, [vice president] Tony Pastoors, and it all starts with Mr. Kroenke and his trust and willingness.”

Still, for all that daring and bravado, it looked like the Rams were going to become two-time Super Bowl losers as the second half unraveled along with their injury-depleted depth chart. The scoreboard froze with the Bengals up, 20-16, following the Matt Gay 41-yard field goal that pulled the Rams within that score in the third quarter, as the teams traded seven consecutive punts.

With OBJ (left knee, second quarter) and tight end Kendall Blanton (undisclosed, third quarter) hurt during the game, and the Rams losing key pieces in wide receiver Robert Woods (torn ACL) and tight end Tyler Higbee (sprained MCL) on the road to Sunday, McVay put the game in the hands of Stafford and Kupp with 6:13 to go and the Rams at their 21.

“Coach said, ‘Hey, Matthew, you and Coop are going to get this thing done for us,’ ” said Stafford, who went 7 for 11 for 57 yards on the final drive and threw multiple touchdown passes in every game this postseason.

Four of those passes, including the game-winner, went to Super Bowl MVP Kupp. He gathered in a fade route from Stafford (26 of 40 for 283 yards with 3 TDs and 2 interceptions) for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 left that was the difference.

The last time the Rams played in a Super Bowl, a receiver was named MVP, Julian Edelman of the Patriots. This time it was Kupp, who shrugged off double coverage to deliver eight catches and 92 yards on 10 targets. Kupp set a postseason record with 33 receptions.

“You guys hear me talk about competitive greatness until I’m blue in the face. That was on display in a big way,” said McVay. “Guys being at their best when their best was required, and that’s why we’re world champs.”

The biggest play Kupp made wasn’t a catch. It was a fourth-and-1, end-around run for 7 yards from LA’s 30 with five minutes remaining. It was the Rams’ first (of two) rushing first down.

“Cooper Kupp is the man,” said McVay. “They defended it really well, but it was a great player making a great play. If we don’t make that play, we’re not sitting up here.”

Aaron Donald (right) and the LA defense took control of the game in the second half. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

They’re also not sitting satisfied on the post-game podiums in the bowels of SoFi if not for Donald and the defense taking this game by the collar and refusing to let go until the Rams regained the lead.

The heartbeat of this franchise, Donald, and the defense buckled down when its offense buckled. LA led, 13-3, then 13-10 at halftime. But a disastrous 22-second stretch led to them trailing, 20-13, when Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a controversial 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half and Beckham’s backup, Ben Skowronek, had a Stafford ball bounce off his hands for an interception at the LA 31.

The Rams redoubtable, unblockable defensive tackle delivered a football championship to the City of Angels by turning up the heat in the second half, part of a Rams pass rush that registered six second-half sacks of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and held Cincy to just one third-down conversion after halftime.

Burrow got the ball back down three with 1:25 to go and two timeouts. It was time for him to be “Joe Brrrrr,” a nickname that is a nod to him being so cool and operating with ice-cold efficiency.

Donald single-handedly stopped the Bengals on their last two offensive snaps of the game as they sought a potential game-tying field goal, holding up his end of the bargain and making sure 23-20 held as the final score.

The four-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tackled Samaje Perine on third and 1 from the Rams’ 49 to prevent a first down. Then he harassed Burrow like a sidewalk salesman, into a desperation fourth-down fling that found nothing but turf.

After the ball landed harmless, Donald sprinted to the other end of the field, popped off his helmet, and pointed emphatically to a ring finger that is naked no more.

“He’s one of one. He is the best,” said safety Eric Weddle. “Gosh, he was unstoppable. Our front really carried us in the second half. They deserve all the praise for this win because they really took us to the next level when we needed them.”

It was fitting that LA’s own Kendrick Lamar was part of an iconic halftime show. Lamar has a song with SZA entitled “All the Stars.”

It was all the stars that made the Rams Super Bowl champions.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.