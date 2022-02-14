To understand why Everett boys’ basketball is unbeaten in the Greater Boston League, look no further than its junior leaders

In Chamblain’s second year, freshman Roger Vasquez started to show his promise, eventually earning the second start of his career in a Division 1 North quarterfinal matchup against Cambridge.

The 2003 Everett graduate was replacing his mentor — legendary football, basketball, and tennis coach John DiBiaso — who had just taken the Crimson Tide to the state semifinals at TD Garden. Luckily for Chamblain, help was already on the way.

When Stanley Chamblain was hired as the varsity boys’ basketball coach at Everett ahead of the 2018-19 season, he knew he had some big shoes to fill.

Unfortunately, Vasquez tore his anterior cruciate ligament, and missed the shortened 2020-21 season. But now the junior is leading the 10th-ranked Tide (16-2) along with classmates Steven Cordero, David DeSouza, and senior point guard John Monexant.

“We knew early on that Cordero, DeSouza, and Vasquez were going to be the future of the program,” Chamblain said. “We knew that from the moment they stepped in the building as freshmen. At the time [2019-20 season], Roger was more developed, and ready for the moment, but there was no doubt in our minds that [Cordero and DeSouza] would be in the mix when their names were called.”

Last spring, Everett went 7-2 in a shortened season that was delayed by the pandemic. The Tide gave two-time defending state champion Lynn English a good run in a 75-71 loss that decided the Greater Boston League title in early April, but now they are back atop the GBL with a 13-0 record, including two double-digit wins over the Bulldogs.

Everett dropped its opener at Cambridge, and fell, 69-63 to Brookline at the BABC Holiday Classic, with senior guard Cam Mohamed, junior forward Kevin Ruiz, and Cordero unavailable due to COVID protocols.

With everyone back in the lineup, Everett has won 12 straight leading into Monday night’s nonleague matchup at Brockton.

Vasquez spent much of last year rehabbing and developing a new offensive repertoire with help from Chamblain and assistant coach Gerry Boyce, the father of 2,000-point scorer Ghared Boyce. Now the 6-foot-1 Vasquez can torture opponents with an array of step-back and mid-range shots that keep the Tide rolling when teams are able to stop their transition game.

“Traditionally, Everett has played a fast, frenetic style, but with the skill set Roger has, it gives us a different look where if teams want to slow us down, we can go through him,” said Chamblain.

“And because he’s so dangerous in all areas of the court, he draws so much attention that it makes easier for Steven and John to get their looks and attack the basket.”

Vasquez is averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, Cordero is at a team-high 18.5 points and 5.5 assists, and DeSouza is adding 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals as Everett’s primary defensive specialist.

Orchestrating it all is Monexant, a four-year letterman who is producing 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 steals in his final season.

“It’s been four long years but it’s been short at the same time,” said Monexant. “Our goal is to try and win states and just prove that we’re one of the best in the area. Then there will be more time for those [juniors] to grind and keep working for theirs.”

A four-year letterman, John Monexant is producing 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 steals in his final season. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Vasquez said he likes that other teams have been calling Everett’s offensive trio a “three-headed monster” and Chamblain asserts that defenses have to “pick their poison” when it comes to defending those complementary and unselfish players.

“We just allow the game to come to us,” said Vasquez. “If it’s Steven’s night, it’s his, if it’s John’s, it’s his, if it’s mine, it’s mine. If my teammates are thriving, then I’m thriving too, no matter how many minutes I play or points I score.”

With DiBiaso now in West Roxbury as the football coach and assistant athletic director at Catholic Memorial, Chamblain has a new mentor in Everett.

Cory McCarthy, a five-time state champion as the former coach of the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at New Mission, became the vice president at Everett High in 2020-21, and is now the chief equity officer to Everett Public Schools.

McCarthy no longer works in the building, and he also volunteers his time as an assistant for the UMass Boston men’s basketball team. But he makes time to run drills at Crimson Tide practices a couple days a week, and Chamblain said he’s always available to help with game-planning or strategy sessions.

“Cory been a tremendous help since he’s come to Everett in a leadership role,” said Chamblain. “His resume speaks for itself. The moment he came to Everett, I latched onto him and tried to dissect his mind and get as much info as possible so I could become the best coach I could.”

Everett wraps up league play with a tilt at Lynn Classical Thursday night, then gets a final tune-up ahead of the statewide tournament by competing in the vaunted IAABO Board 27 Comcast Classic at Woburn High. The Tide will take on Newton North (14-2) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with a chance to meet Andover (15-0) or BC High (15-0) in the tournament final the following night.

“I told [Monexant, Cordero, DeSouza, and Vasquez] in the fall, you guys are going to lead us to wherever we can possibly get to,” said Chamblain. “And the four of them have rallied the troops. They hold each other accountable and treat each game if it were our last. They really set the model for success and it’s trickling down to the younger guys. Hopefully it will set the tone for years to come.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Andover coach David Fazio earned his 500th career win when his Golden Warriors continued their undefeated season with a 63-41 win over Lawrence Thursday . .. BC High coach Bill Loughnane could reach the 500-win milestone when his top-ranked Eagles host Central Catholic Thursday night . . . St. Mary’s coach David Brown (Class of 1989) was honored by his alma mater this week for topping 300 career wins with a 60-44 victory over Austin Prep last month . . . Newton South clinched the Dual County League title with a 63-49 win at Bedford Tuesday, and the Lions have won 12 straight . . . Cohasset topped Hull, 45-34, Friday to clinch the South Shore League Tobin title for the fifth time since Bo Ruggerio took over as head coach 14 years ago.

▪ Somerset-Berkeley senior captain Ethan Dias scored 22 points in the first half to top 1,000 career points during a 67-58 loss to Apponequet Friday . . . Medford freshman Justin Marino scored at the buzzer to lift the Mustangs past Chelsea, 74-73, in a Greater Boston League overtime thriller Tuesday night.

Games to watch

▪ Tuesday, No. 8 Mansfield at No. 11 Taunton, 6:30 p.m. — The winner of this one will take sole possession of first place in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division during the final week of league play. Taunton won the first matchup, 59-56, on Jan. 21.

▪ Thursday, No. 7 Central Catholic at No. 1 BC High, 6:45 p.m. — The top-ranked Eagles begin a treacherous stretch of games with a nonleague visit from the Raiders in a phenomenal backcourt duel between Central’s Xavier McKenzie and BC High’s Mike Loughnane.

▪ Thursday, Catholic Central Cup Championship, TBA — The winners of Tuesday’s semifinal matchups between Bishop Feehan/No. 3 St. Mary’s and Austin Prep/Archbishop Williams will square off in the CCL Cup Championship.

▪ Saturday, No. 4 Beverly vs. No. 6 Malden Catholic, 1:45 p.m. — If the Panthers (18-0) get by Lynn English on Tuesday, this matchup in the first round of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s High may be the final hurdle to an undefeated regular season. The Lancers (11-2) have dominated everyone but BC High up to this point.

▪ Sunday, No. 2 Andover vs. No. 1 BC High, 5 p.m. — The IAABO Board 27 Comcast Classic at Woburn High kicks off with the premier matchup of the regular season between the top two teams in the state in a potential Division 1 state final preview.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.