US and Canadian women’s hockey teams have another golden moment for us coming up

Does it get any better?

“To be able to say our next game is a gold-medal game is something pretty special,” North Reading native and US forward Alex Carpenter told reporters in Beijing after her team defeated Finland, 4-1, in the semifinals Monday. “This group has been so special for me in coming back, I am looking forward to doing it with this group of 23.”

Carpenter, the former Boston College standout, is out to make her own gold-medal history, having been one of the final roster cuts from the team that won it all four years ago. Carpenter did play four years prior to that in Sochi, and it was the gold-medal loss to Canada in those Games that galvanized, inspired, and motivated the group to earn redemption in PyeongChang.

And boy, did they do that in the most thrilling way imaginable. From my seat inside the Gangneung Ice Arena, that beautiful, tension-filled, action-packed marathon of super-skilled hockey remains among the top five sports events I’ve witnessed in person. That US win took 60 minutes of regulation play, 20 minutes of overtime, six rounds of penalty shots, one beautiful winning goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and one steel-nerved winning save by Maddie Rooney.

When it was over, the atmosphere was simultaneously filled with delight and beset by disappointment. Thrilled to have witnessed something so fantastic. Sad to know it had to come to an end.

Could we possibly be in store for something similar Wednesday night? Not the outcome, for which there is no guarantee. But for the action, which pits the two best women’s hockey programs in the world against each other? Even as other countries are closing the gap, even as the game continues to grow in popularity through precision skating without the heavy hitting of the men’s game, this is still the heavyweight fight the sport deserves.

“Obviously, playing the US, it’s always an exciting game, always an exciting rivalry,” Canada’s Sarah Nurse said in Beijing, not long after her four assists helped power the Canadians past Switzerland, 10-3. “Our biggest focus is we get to play another game at the Olympics. We came here to play seven games. We wanted the last one to be the gold-medal game.”

Sounds so similar to four years ago, only then it was Team USA that was bound and determined to get back to the gold-medal game, to make up for the way it lost a lead and then lost a game in Sochi, to erase four years of heartache and, really, two decades of disappointment against the vaunted Canadians, who had won four consecutive Olympic golds.

Now, it’s Canada on a mission. The Canadians have barreled through the preliminary games and the semifinal, a 6-0 record that included 54 goals against only eight given up. That Olympic record for most goals bested the previous mark of 48, which Canada set across five games in Vancouver 2010.

The Americans, meanwhile, haven’t been nearly so efficient in finishing chances, even as they also remained undefeated through semifinal action. The US entered the game against Finland fifth among 10 teams in scoring efficiency, notching 24 goals on a tournament-high 292 shots. The loss of top-line center Brianna Decker in the opening 5-2 win over Finland — she sustained a broken leg in a freak collision — certainly contributed to that, as well as to the fact that the US power play ranked fourth, converting 5 of 24 opportunities, heading into Monday’s game.

But it was the power play that finally got the Americans going Monday, with BC’s own Cayla Barnes scoring her first of the tournament to break what had been a scoreless tie after a period.

With the US saved by the work of goalie Alex Cavallini, who made the two most important of her 25 saves in the final seconds of the first period — getting her left pad up to stop both a shot and a rebound — a second goal by veteran Hilary Knight as well as outstanding leadership from Kendall Coyne Schofield sealed the win.

“Our backs have been up against the wall a couple of times, and we had to dig deep to find ways to score,” Barnes said. “We have grown a lot and I am happy with the way we are heading.”

But as coach Joel Johnson put it, “I don’t think we have played our best game yet.”

Now would be a good time to do it. Because now … it’s Canada.

Can’t wait.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.