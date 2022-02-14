Canada’s Trudeau wields emergency police powers against protesting truckers

“This is not a peaceful protest,” the Canadian leader told reporters in Ottawa alongside top cabinet officials. The federal government is stepping in because local police authorities have had difficulty enforcing the law, he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked sweeping emergency police powers Monday to quell protests against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions in the capital and at border crossings.

Protests that began with a trucker convoy to Ottawa more than two weeks ago have gridlocked Canada’s capital city and expanded to border crossings, including the bridge that carries a quarter of Canada’s commerce with the U.S., its largest trading partner. That span -- between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit -- was reopened to traffic late Sunday night.

Advertisement

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also announced arrests Monday at an offshoot demonstration in western Canada, seizing a cache of weapons at a border blockade in southern Alberta.

Trudeau’s use of the federal Emergencies Act echoes the famous move by his father, Pierre Trudeau, in 1970 to effectively declare martial law in response to kidnappings by Quebec separatists. But the legislation being used now isn’t as aggressive in scope, and Trudeau said there are no plans to call in the military.

The determination with which protesters have chosen to wreak havoc -- albeit so far in mainly non-violent ways -- has rattled a nation unaccustomed to public rancor. Many Canadians are still trying to come to grips with it all. Some are blaming Trudeau for using vaccines as a wedge issue, and galvanizing the demonstrators by calling them “a small fringe minority.”