Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes tapped to host the Oscars

And the “winners” of this year’s hosting duties, who are probably doomed to meet with bad reviews and plenty of Twitter scorn, are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

But the producer of the annual event this year — “Girls Trip” and “Night School” producer Will Packer — is going to give it a go. Packer is having three hosts take over the ceremony, which has been hostless for the past three years.

How do you solve a problem like the Oscars? You probably can’t at this point, as the ratings that were falling before the pandemic plunged once audiences couldn’t get to the theaters. Last year’s telecast drew record low numbers.

Each of the three actresses has had experience hosting awards shows. Schumer hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, Hall hosted the 2019 BET Awards, and Sykes hosted the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

That experience may not help them, of course. Taking on the Oscars is one of the more thankless jobs in the Hollywood-verse, unless you’re Billy Crystal. The actors, comics, and late-night hosts who are willing to perform the job are charged with helming a ship that is generally too long, too wide, and too waterlogged to sail with ease.

The trio approach to hosting isn’t entirely new: In 1987, Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan led what is considered the movie industry’s biggest night. But this is the first time in the Oscars’ long history that three women have been given the job.

According to Variety, Jon Hamm was also in talks with Packer about being a fourth host, but talks fell through over the weekend. The hosts were announced on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America,” and Schumer appeared in a video to comment, “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.” Schumer has extra motivation for the job: She has a new series, “Life & Beth,” coming to Hulu on March 18.

Get ready for the “Power of the Dog” jokes. The Oscars will take place this year on March 27.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.