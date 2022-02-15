Jake Blount is bringing old-time music to new audiences

Providence-based multi-instrumentalist Jake Blount is out to prove that those pre-bluegrass banjo and fiddle tunes are also more relevant than the “old-time” tag would suggest. The liner notes of his solo 2020 debut, “Spider Tales,” recorded with an all-queer band, detail how each tune is part of the Black and Indigenous string band tradition. The 26-year-old, who was awarded the 2020 Steve Martin Banjo Prize, is bringing traditional folk music to places it is rarely found, like the Middle East in Cambridge, where Blount and his band play on Sunday.

“I want to play where people can physically enjoy the music. I love an attentive listening room, but this is dance music,” says Blount. “It originated as a way for people to cut loose and have a good time, so we’ve been trying to steer our touring to nightclub situations where we’re getting a different audience and giving them a different experience.”

It was seeing an open-minded audience at a Providence show that led Blount to move to the city just before the start of the pandemic. A Washington, D.C., native, he left because it had become too expensive for an independent musician.

“I made a list of places I had toured in and had a great time, and Providence stood out. I’ve wanted to bring the music to a larger audience, and I found in Providence people were excited to walk through that door, even though they had no idea what it would be like.”

Blount is now touring behind “Spider Tales” while also preparing his next release. A single, “The Man Was Burning,” comes out Feb. 22, and finds him playing rollicking Sister Rosetta Tharpe-inspired electric guitar while singing a spiritual about a sinner’s spontaneous combustion. Blount found a 1936 recording of the song by an incarcerated man named Joe Lee on a Smithsonian Folkways compilation called “Virginia Work Songs.”

In Lee’s recording, the burning man’s sin was gambling. “But I personally don’t mind people gambling, so I changed the words while trying to keep them in line with the original cultural context,” Blount says. “So now it’s about people hoarding money.”

One song on “Spider Tales,” “Beyond this Wall,” was written by Blount’s mentor Judy Hyman, who produced the record with her husband and fellow Horse Flies member Jeff Claus. The song was inspired by a photo of a German concentration camp, and the liner notes explain that it entered the Black string band tradition in 2019, when Blount played it for Black participants of the Clifftop Festival in West Virginia. “Sometimes we treat folk and string band music as a tradition that just stops, and new things added in don’t count,” says Blount. “But [Black fiddler] Joe Thompson learned new tunes until the day he died, and incorporating new sounds and repertoire that we encounter in other places has been part of the Black string-band tradition from the beginning. It isn’t a fossil, and it is still growing today.”

That year Clifftop’s contests were swept by LGBTQ musicians (Blount won the banjo prize). Asked about the LGBTQ presence in the old-time scene, Blount says it is full of “really caring community-oriented folks. If someone has had a troubled relationship with their biological families, old-time music offers a found family. It can draw people in who need a place to go.”

JAKE BLOUNT

With Dumpster Debbie. At the Middle East Upstairs, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. (doors). $12-$14. Mideastoffers.com