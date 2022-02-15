Loretta Greco named artistic director at the Huntington Theatre Company

The announcement ends a 6-month national search to replace Peter DuBois, who resigned abruptly in the fall of 2020 following staff complaints about his leadership style. Greco will join the company immediately as a consultant, assuming full-time duties on July 1. She is the Huntington’s fourth artistic leader — and first woman to hold the position — in the theater’s 40-year history.

Loretta Greco, a West Coast theater executive known for championing new plays and cultivating playwrights, has been named artistic director of the Huntington Theatre Company, its board announced Tuesday.

Greco, 61, arrives at the Huntington from San Francisco, where she served as artistic director at the Magic Theatre before stepping down in 2020. During her 12-year tenure at the Magic, she cemented her reputation as an adventurous director and producer who has forged lasting partnerships with writers including Mfoniso Udofia, Taylor Mac, Luis Alfaro, and the late Sam Shepard.

She’s also maintained a robust national career as a freelance director, mounting new works, such as the world premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s “Lackawanna Blues” at the Public Theater in New York, as well as revivals, such as David Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater.

Even so, the Huntington, with its $18 million annual budget and 120 full-time staff, is a big step up in size for Greco, who will oversee artistic programming at the company’s main stage at the Huntington Theatre as well as its theaters at the Calderwood Pavilion.

“I’m over the moon,” said Greco. “It’s an extraordinary flagship theater in an extraordinary city.”

Huntington board chair David Epstein called Greco “honest, thoughtful, incredibly smart, and a great communicator.”

“She’s the right person right now,” he said, adding that he considers the artistic director the “the heart and soul of the theater.”

“I just think that she’ll bring to the Huntington all of her good qualities, which will then be reflected in our organization and in the work that we do,” he said.

The Huntington’s managing director, Michael Maso, called Greco a “great choice.”

“This is somebody who has just extraordinarily fruitful relationships with artists, with the theater community at large, and who knows how to build community,” said Maso, describing Greco as “a first-class artist in her own right.”

Greco’s appointment comes at a moment of major transition for the Huntington, which has been presenting its current season at the Calderwood while its flagship theater undergoes a $55 million renovation. It is set to re-open this fall.

Meanwhile, the theater has sought to foster a more inclusive work environment — including a series of anti-racist initiatives — following staff complaints after the racial justice protests of 2020.

“The first community that she has to engage deeply and get to know intimately [is] the Huntington staff, because without our staff none of this happens,” said Maso. “I have every confidence that she’s going to do that brilliantly.”

Greco said one of her top priorities will be to foster a healthy work environment, adding the staff “needs some loving from the artistic side.”

“It’s one thing to make a plan and to print it; it’s another thing to manifest it,” Greco said. She hopes to diversify the theater staff and artistic leadership and “help launch more and more women and artists of color.”

“I hope that I can earn people’s trust,” she said. “I will continue to demonstrate that I am an active ally.”

Greco’s arrival also comes as part of a broader changing of the guard at area theaters, where over the past two years at least eight women have been named to positions of artistic leadership — in many instances succeeding men.

And that’s to say nothing of women who were already in leadership roles, including Diane Paulus at the American Repertory Theater and Lee Mikeska Gardner at The Nora at Central Square Theater, among others.

At the Magic, Greco developed a reputation for presenting and developing new works, while also giving writers space and time to develop as artists.

“Under her brilliant leadership, the Magic Theatre became one of the most committed and staunchest supporters of my work,” playwright and collaborator Udofia said in a statement. “No play is too hard. No idea too grand. They afforded me a space to dream unfettered.”

Greco has also worked extensively with re-imagined revivals.

“She has championed and supported a wide range of diverse work, and has as strong an affinity for classical work as for contemporary artists,” Carey Perloff, former artistic director of San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater, said in a statement. “She’s a big thinker and a caring human being with a wonderful sense of humor.”

At the Huntington, which has a strong history of presenting both new works and revivals, Greco said she’ll be able to continue working in both veins, while also elevating the theater’s profile.

“I see the new plays in conversation with hybrid and newly imagined classics,” said Greco, who described a season as “a conversation that lasts all year — so how do the plays speak to one another?”

She said she hoped to deepen the Huntington’s ongoing relationship with writers it has supported through the years, such as artist-in-residence Melinda Lopez, “and then you’re going to meet a whole lot of new, really interesting writers.”

Driving the theater’s artistic choices, she said, must be timeliness.

“The ‘why now?’ question has to be part of the Rubik’s cube,” said Greco. “If there’s not a reason that is pulsating right now, then you shouldn’t be doing it.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.