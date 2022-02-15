Akamai adds cloud-computing platform with $900 million acquisition of Linode

Akamai said the acquisition should be completed by the end of the first quarter and would add about $100 million to its annual revenue.

Akamai, based in Cambridge, already helps companies manage Internet traffic for online video games and streaming TV shows. It has also expanded in recent years into providing security services online. Adding Philadelphia-based Linode would add a third type of service, hosting content for web sites and online applications.

Internet services and cybersecurity company Akamai Technologies announced Tuesday that it is acquiring cloud-hosting service Linode for $900 million.

“Today we are excited to begin a new chapter in our evolution by creating a unique cloud platform to build, run and secure applications from the cloud to the edge,” Akamai chief executive Tom Leighton said in a statement. “This [is] a big win for developers who will now be able to build the next generation of applications on a platform that delivers unprecedented scale, reach, performance, reliability and security.”

Akamai will also get a tax benefit for the next 15 years by acquiring Linode that is worth $120 million.

The deal is the second major acquisition for Akamai in recent months. In September, the company bought Guardicore, an Israeli firm that fights ransomware attacks, for about $600 million.

Shares of Akamai, which have lost 5 percent so far this year, declined another 4 percent in after hours trading on Tuesday.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.