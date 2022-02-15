Fidelity Charitable donors give $10.3 billion in another record year

Jacob Pruitt , president of Fidelity Charitable since October, said in a statement that “it would have been easy” for donors to limit their giving last year, once “immediate needs related to the pandemic subsided.” However, based on data that show grant levels still increased 13 percent from 2020, he said he thinks people will continue giving in record amounts.

People with Fidelity Charitable donor-advised accounts authorized $10.3 billion worth of grants last year, up 41 percent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The figure is also higher than the amount donated in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a wave of philanthropic activity.

Fidelity Charitable, the public charity arm of Fidelity Investments and the nation’s largest grant-maker, reported a record-breaking year of charitable giving.

“This increase in generosity is a sustainable trend,” he said.

Boston-based Fidelity Charitable awarded 2.2 million grants last year, supporting some 187,000 charities.

Though the overall grant amount authorized in 2021 was higher than the year prior, the size and frequency of grants dipped slightly. Last year people recommended 12.4 grants on average per account, with an average amount of about $4,400. In 2020, people recommended 12.8 grants on average, with a an average amount of about $4,600.

The median account balance of Fidelity Charitable accounts is about $24,100.

With a donor-advised account, people can hold cash, stocks, real estate, and other assets in a fund that can grow tax-free over time. Donors choose when they want to give money to charity — Fidelity calls it “recommend grants” — and they can direct funds to most established nonprofits. The minimum grant amount is $50.

Though a small portion of total donations, Fidelity said cryptocurrency contributions increased by a factor of 12. Donors added $331 million in digital assets to their accounts last year, mostly Bitcoin, compared to $28 million contributed in 2020.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.