Waffle wars: Attleboro restaurant sues Harker’s Eastern Standard Provisions over recipe

This month, the Burgundian restaurant filed a 46-page lawsuit against Eastern Standard Provisions — cofounded by famed Kenmore Square restaurateur Garrett Harker — alleging that Eastern Standard used its recipe for Belgian Liège waffles to get on Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things list , with no mention of the Burgundian.

An Attleboro restaurant is tussling with one of the biggest names in the Boston restaurant scene over an endorsement from one of the biggest names in all of entertainment.

But Eastern Standard and Harker claim the treats that landed Winfrey’s endorsement have no ties to the Attleboro establishment.

“I can just say unequivocally that [Burgundian’s] recipe is not the recipe that has been promoted on Oprah’s Favorite Things,” Harker said Monday. “These claims are unfounded, inaccurate, and untrue.”

In the lawsuit, Burgundian owner Shane Matlock said he personally crafted the waffles sent for Winfrey’s tasting using a confidential recipe, but Waltham’s Eastern Standard later stripped the submission of his name and branding.

On the Oprah Daily website, the waffles are currently marketed as a stellar gift for “loved ones who live too far away to spend the holidays with.” It parades the collection of sauces — strawberries and cream, dark chocolate fudge, peanut butter caramel — and links to eprovisions.com.

(The November list also features a three-piece hand cream sampler, skin tone crayons, and Oprah’s The Life You Want planner, among other things.)

The Eastern Standard Provisions Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box.

Matlock’s lawsuit further states that Burgundian and Eastern Standard signed a nondisclosure agreement last summer regarding the restaurant’s proprietary waffle recipe — a fact Harker did not dispute. As he talked with Eastern Standard, Matlock said he harbored the “reasonable expectation” that Burgundian would be included in the waffles’ branding.

That didn’t happen.

“After Ms. Winfrey picked Burgundian’s Liège waffles for her Oprah’s Favorite Things list, Eastern Standard abruptly claimed Ms. Winfrey’s endorsement as solely its own despite having no Liège waffle product, recipe, or experience,” the lawsuit reads.

Harker tells a different story. He said Eastern Standard was exploring relationships with multiple providers, including Burgundian, as it prepared to add a Liège waffle product to its lineup of soft pretzels and fancy sauces. At one point, “there was an opportunity for a business relationship” with the Attleboro restaurant, Harker added.

Eventually, the deal fell through, and Eastern Standard landed on a different waffle provider.

Harker declined to specify who now fills Eastern Standard’s waffle needs. He also said he does not know whether Burgundian’s products were ever sent to Winfrey and her team, as the lawsuit claims they were.

Matlock holds steadfast to his belief that the Liège waffles sold by Eastern Standard — and backed by Winfrey — are his own.

“I’m a bootstrap, self-funded business,” he said. “One of the most influential people in the world loved my waffle. I’m hoping to get some of the recognition and benefits that come from that.”

The waffle debacle comes at a financial cost, too. The lawsuit states Eastern Standard earned $15 million more in revenue when its prepackaged soft pretzels were selected for Winfrey’s 2019 list. The bump in profits is colloquially called the “Oprah Effect.”

Matlock now feels he’s missing out on the returns.

Burgundian owner Shane Matlock at his downtown Attleboro restaurant. Burgundian

A US Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, he learned about Liège waffles while stationed on the border of France and Belgium. Unlike American waffles, the European delicacy uses a brioche-like dough and comes coated in a Belgian pearl sugar. It became a staple of Matlock’s pop-up eateries in 2017, and then later at his food truck and restaurant.

His recipe “is the result of years of research, experience, trial-and-error, learning, tweaking, optimizing, and informal and formal training in the United States and Belgium,” the lawsuit reads.

“If it weren’t for Burgundian, Oprah wouldn’t have chosen the Liège waffles,” Matlock said.

Harker — who is readying a Kenmore Square comeback after the closing of Eastern Standard last year — disagrees.

“We’re just disappointed that come to this,” he said. “If it has to go down this road, we’re looking forward to the opportunity to not just clear this up, but to make sure it’s clear that we would always act with the highest level of integrity and ethics.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.