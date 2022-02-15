With Omicron on the wane, consumers edge back out into the world, but carefully

Now even as the Omicron wave wanes, Brewster continues to take a careful approach to her life — and her spending.

She eschewed in-person retail, masked consistently, worked remotely, and received the vaccines shortly after approval. In November, her family of three took their first vacation in nearly two years, a week in the Dominican Republic.

Through the extended ebbs and flows of the pandemic, Heidi Brewster navigated the world with caution.

“Save, save, save,” she said. “It looks like we’re in for a tough ride, and I’m preparing for the worst.”

It’s an example of the cognitive dissonance hitting New Englanders as they navigate what could be a turning point in the pandemic.

After more than 300,000 vaccinated Massachusetts residents got breakthrough infections during the Omicron surge — but few became seriously ill — there’s a growing sense that COVID may finally become endemic like the flu, a part of everyday life to be lived with, not hidden from.

Multiple cities and towns took steps last week to rescind mask mandates in public spaces and even schools, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu set metrics to lift the proof-of-vaccine requirement. A national poll found that 70 percent of Americans have accepted that “we just need to get on with our lives.”

Those moves have made people question what a more-normal world means for their wallets. For some, Omicron was a sign that life may never return to normal, with another variant always lurking around the corner. For others, the past two years have forever changed how they think about money.

Businesses are eager to see customers return in full force, without fear of surging COVID waves and pandemic-era restrictions. But new habits die hard. And the worrying economic trends that have emerged during the virus’s reign are here to stay, at least for a while: Inflation. The Great Supply Chain disruption. Mass resignations. A labor shortage.

“So now what?” Brewster said. “These issues are a part of everyday life, and we have to adjust the way we think about our budget. All we can do is prepare.”

An executive assistant, Brewster now accounts for inflation and sets aside $300 a week for groceries. Any plans to travel again have been abandoned for now. And a needed renovation of her South End home is on hold, though she knows “it’s time to do it.”

Economists say that warmer weather and falling infection rates could revive the economy, as they did in the summers of 2020 and 2021. In December, the quick spread of Omicron hurt consumer spending and job growth. But a strong labor market and rising wages — particularly for low-income workers — means many people started the year with money to help fuel a recovery going forward.

Brianna Wu's husband, Frank, with their pinball machine collection in Dedham. Brianna Wu

Marshal Cohen, chief research officer at retail data firm NPD, said people with available disposable income will eventually flock to services like travel and dining.

Before Omicron, the “experiential spending” sector was already on the rise. It hit 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in November, Cohen said. Several New England inns have seen record advance bookings, and airlines like Delta expect to shake off the revenue dip from Omicron quickly, a sign that the worst of COVID-19 may be in the past. Toward the end of 2021, discretionary spending in general exceeded the same period in 2019, NPD found.

Wealthier Americans’ bank accounts have grown during the pandemic, too, said Brianna Wu, a Dedham resident and onetime congressional candidate who now runs a progressive political action committee. (Her husband is a patent agent for Ginkgo Bioworks.)

“The stock market is doing well, and we have more money than we had before,” she said. “There’s this huge divide between the rich and the poor.”

Wu’s money flows to her collectible car collection, a hobby rising quickly in value amid the frenzied used car market. Other times, Wu and her husband spend thousands adding to their stock of themed pinball machines, plastered with Godzilla, “Star Trek,” and “Jurassic Park” graphics. She scours Pinsider or Facebook Marketplace for future purchases.

“Vacations and dinners — I don’t do that anymore,” said Wu, who owns her home and several cars. “Instead, money goes toward having fun and keeping our sanity intact.”

Still, rising costs and product shortages won’t go away any time soon, said Michael Klein, a professor of international economic affairs at Tufts University. The high price of many consumer goods is becoming an increasingly crucial issue for lower-income Americans.

In March, the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to tame inflation, though that’s not an immediate solution. Consumer prices grew by 7.5 percent last month, compared to a year earlier, the fastest pace in 40 years. The supply chain will require time, investment, and technology before it recovers. And New Englanders can no longer fall back on pandemic relief programs, including stimulus checks and the expanded child tax credit program, to pay mounting bills.

“With the stimulus, it was like a shopping spree of free money,” Cohen of NPD said.

Jim Alley prepared to leave his Quincy home to take the T into Boston for his cleaning business. He is greatly affected by inflation, which is cutting into costs for his work. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The burden now lies on people with the least cash in hand.

“A lot of the support programs in place have ended. So it’s going to be tough,” Klein added. “They’re going to have to defer purchases in areas where things are now more expensive.”

And fewer people are splurging on bigger expenses. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Survey of Consumer Expectations found that households are less likely to make a large purchase over the next four months — like on a vacation, home repairs, furniture, and vehicles — than when they last surveyed in August.

That’s the case for Katie Rex. The 25-year-old Andover resident uses income from three jobs — special education teacher at a suburban school district, cheer coach, and dance instructor — for groceries, student loans, and exercise bike payments. Existing comfortably would be impossible if she were paying rent, rather than living at home with her parents, she said.

During the pandemic, Rex funneled her extra income toward retirement and entertained the possibility of moving to Boston. Now, she hopes to spend money on time off, “to live more,” she said. Rex purchased tickets to visit friends in Austin, Texas, and made reservations for a drink-and-paint night in early February.

Rex, who contracted COVID despite being vaccinated and boosted, said, “I’m at the point now where I need to start feeling OK doing things.”

Jim Alley, a house cleaner, finds himself with no disposable income to spend.

Before the pandemic, he cleaned 23 homes per month. Today, people often cancel appointments. His income covers the $1,900 rent on his Quincy apartment, an MBTA pass, credit card payments, and bills. But that’s about it.

In the last two years, Alley supplemented his expenses with $5,000 of savings he had accrued over 10 years and a $4,000 loan from his bank. Cleaning supplies, including wipes and disinfectant spray, are edging up in price.

“Everything is more expensive than it used to be,” he said. “And I’m making the same amount of money — or less. . . . Until people aren’t getting COVID, until inflation gets better, this is the position I’m in. But who knows how long that’s going to be?”

And even when the sense of crisis eases, it’s hard to imagine the uncertainty of the last two years vanishing forever. For people making a budget, the questions linger. What if there’s another COVID surge? A medical emergency? An unforeseen expense?

“What are we supposed to do then?” said Brewster, the South End resident. “Sure, I’m optimistic, but wary.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.