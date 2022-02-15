If life keeps giving you haddock, learn to make a highly seasoned stew

But actually what right do we have to complain that we’re getting very fresh fish of pristine quality from the waters off our shores? This is New England in winter and there isn’t much variety. Haddock is an inexpensive fish that we should all know how to cook. Coating it in a batter and dropping it into a fat bath isn’t a solution, at least not at home.

I bought a fish share in January, as did a friend, and every week when it arrived at the door, our thumbs got to work. “Haddock — again!” wrote my pal. “O, no, more haddock,” I shot back. And so it went for most of the month, except for the week she received pollock (another white fish) and I got smelts. She wasn’t happy with the pollock either, but I adore little silvery smelts and fried them in shallow oil. My house smelled like smelts for a week.

I decided I needed a lively saucy stew in which to cook haddock (or pollock or hake, other local white fish) so its best characteristic — large, sweet flakes of white meat — shine. I perfected a 5-minute tomato sauce that begins with a large can of whole Italian San Marzano tomatoes and simmers briefly with a little broth (you can use vegetable, but chicken adds intensity) and many aromatic seasonings. It has a Mediterranean quality, which suits the fish. Think bouillabaisse.

The sauce does not begin with sauteed onions because not every tomato sauce has to. You heat olive oil in a deep skillet and when it’s hot, add the tomatoes, which have been crushed in a bowl, along with a whole garlic clove or two, a couple of anchovies or a spoonful of anchovy paste, strips of orange rind, crushed red pepper, a few pitted olives, and some capers. Thin the mixture with the broth, then set the timer for five minutes.

While you’re waiting, steam sliced baby golden potatoes, and when they’re just tender, transfer them to the sauce, submerging the rounds in it.

Nestle the cut-up fish, skinned side down, in the pan. Leave the fish exposed so the sauce sits in a pool around it. If you spoon the tomato mixture over the fish, you lose the striking contrast at the end of cooking, in which very white pieces sit in a rosy sauce. Cover the pan and the fish is done when it’s opaque and firm to the touch, about 10 minutes. Don’t stir or turn anything in the sauce during simmering.

Now some parsley, which is a necessity in the winter kitchen (toss some leaves in your salad greens for a piquant element).

The fish stew is very highly seasoned with fragrant, spicy tastes. You can see the big flakes on the pieces and the dish looks grand. I’ve quit complaining about haddock. You, too.

