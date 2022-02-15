Recipe: Cook a one-pan, no-fuss meal, with hoisin chicken, basmati rice, and broccoli

Serves 6

This one-pan meal saves pots, time, and fuss. Make a quick marinade for boneless chicken thighs with hoisin sauce and seasonings that are sweet, hot, sour, and salty -- soy sauce, lime, sugar, sesame oil, sriracha. Pop the chicken into the bowl while you prep bell pepper and a broccoli crown. It all comes together with basmati rice and chicken stock. Sprinkle the finished pan of poultry, grain, and florets with chopped scallions and dinner is served. After the meal, with only one bowl and one pan to wash, your clean-up crew will be happy all over again.

3 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons) 2 teaspoons sesame oil 2 teaspoons sriracha 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds) 2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into 1/4-inch slices 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced (separate white and green parts) 1 large broccoli crown (10 ounces) cut into florets 1½ cups basmati rice 2¼ cups chicken stock

1. In a large bowl, stir together the soy and hoisin sauces, brown sugar, lime juice, sesame oil, and sriracha. Add the chicken, turning it with tongs to coat it all over. Leave at room temperature for 15 minutes, or refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 hour.

2. In a large, deep skillet with a lid (preferably nonstick) or a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the oil. With tongs, remove the chicken from the marinade, and shake off excess liquid, reserving it. Sear the chicken for 3 minutes on a side, or until golden brown. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Pour the remaining marinade into a saucepan.

3. Bring the marinade to a boil over medium heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes. The sauce should thicken slightly. Add more water if it thickens too quickly. Set aside for brushing on the cooked chicken.

4. Add the bell pepper to the skillet and cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes, or until softened. Add the garlic, ginger, and white scallions. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the rice and stock. Place the chicken and broccoli on top of the rice. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the liquid. If the rice is not tender or the liquid has not been absorbed, cook a few minutes longer.

5. Remove the pan from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Brush the chicken with the reserved, cooked marinade. Sprinkle with the green scallions.

Sally Pasley Vargas