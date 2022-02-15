Recipe: Greek shrimp, tomatoes, and feta are particularly appealing in this baked version

Serves 4

The classic Greek dish of shrimp, tomatoes, and feta is particularly appealing, often made in a skillet with a tomato sauce. Instead of cooking everything on top of the stove, layer the main ingredients in a baking dish with cherry tomatoes in the bottom of the dish and squares of feta on top to protect the shrimp in a hot oven. You can buy fresh Florida shrimp in our markets but most of the other shrimp has been thawed for you. Buy uncooked frozen shrimp (peeled, with tail intacts, if possible) and thaw it yourself. A pound, which makes a single layer in a 12-inch baking dish, will serve four. First cover the bottom of the dish with cherry tomatoes in all colors and add a sprinkle of dried Greek oregano, which has more flavor than ordinary oregano. You can also add a pinch of crushed red pepper to this layer, if you like. Then arrange the shrimp in the dish, put feta on top, dot the cheese with a sliced jalapeno, and drizzle olive oil on the layers. As the shrimp bakes, the cheese will start to brown and the cherry tomatoes will bubble at the edges of the dish. If you have four individual 5-inch baking dishes, set them on a large rimmed baking sheet and divide this mixture among them to bake. When you serve the dish, the pink shrimp peek out from under the cheese and look beautiful.

Olive oil (for sprinkling) 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes, halved if large 2 teaspoons dried Greek oregano Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 pound large shelled shrimp, tails intact 8 ounces imported feta, cut into thick slices 1 jalapeno pepper, cored and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Lightly oil a 12-inch baking dish.

2. Spread the cherry tomatoes in the dish and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the oregano, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper.

3. Arrange the shrimp on the tomatoes in one layer. They'll be tightly packed and that's OK. Sprinkle with olive oil and a pinch of salt. Arrange the feta on the shrimp, leaving spaces between the pieces. Sprinkle with olive oil and the remaining 1 teaspoon of oregano. Scatter the jalapeno slices on top.

4. Transfer to the oven and bake the shrimp for 15 minutes, or until they are bright pink and firm to the touch and the tomato juices are bubbling at the edges of the pan. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sheryl Julian