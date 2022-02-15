Recipe: Large, sweet flakes of local haddock shine in this spicy tomato stew

Serves 4

The tomato sauce here takes five minutes to simmer. You don't want a deep pasta sauce, but rather something lighter. When you cook the haddock (or pollock, hake, or another mild white fish) in the sauce, the contrast of the very white fish with the dark red sauce suggests a more concentrated taste, but it's not. Buy whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, which are the canned tomatoes with the best flavor, and simmer with anchovies, crushed red pepper, strips of orange rind, olives, and capers. In five minutes you get loads of flavor. Then add steamed baby golden potatoes and the fish. The fish shouldn't be submerged in the sauce and resist the urge to spoon some over it. You want the pieces to stay white and show off their flakiness. Serve in shallow bowls with lots of crusty bread. The sauce is divine.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 can (28 ounces) whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, crushed in a bowl 2 cloves garlic, left whole 2 anchovy fillets or 2 teaspoons anchovy paste 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 4 strips orange rind ½ cup pitted black or green olives 1 tablespoon capers ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock 10 small golden potatoes (golf-ball size), cut into thirds 1¾ pounds boneless haddock, pollock, or hake, cut into 4 even-size pieces 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a large flameproof casserole or wide, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the crushed tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies or paste. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. If using anchovy fillets, crush them with a spoon as you stir.

2. Stir in the salt, red pepper, orange rind, olives, capers, and stock. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat and partially cover the pan. Simmer the sauce for 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a saucepan fitted with a steamer insert and enough water to come up to the steamer, bring the water to a boil. Add the potatoes, cover the pan, and steam for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they are just tender when pierced with a skewer.

4. Add the potatoes to the tomato sauce, submerging them. Add the fish, skin side down, but do not submerge it and do not stir the sauce. Cover and cook, without turning, for 10 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and firm to the touch.

5. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more red pepper, if you like. Sprinkle the fish with parsley. As you serve the fish, discard the garlic and orange rind.

Sheryl Julian