SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Serve this applesauce Bundt cake for brunch with your family or pod

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Applesauce Bundt CakeKaroline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Makes one 12-inch cake

In this tender Bundt cake with its subtle sweet spices, applesauce adds moisture and replaces some of the fat in the recipe. Here the fat is canola or vegetable oil. Mix the batter with your own or commercial applesauce; be sure there's no additional sugar in the mixture because the apples are sweet enough without it. It's a large cake, baked in a 12-inch Bundt pan, perfect for brunch for your family or pod.

Butter (for the pan)
Flour (for the pan)
cups all-purpose flour (or use 1 1/2 cups all-purpose and 1 cup whole-wheat flour)
¾teaspoon salt
2teaspoons baking powder
½teaspoon baking soda
teaspoons ground cinnamon
½teaspoon ground ginger
¼teaspoon ground allspice
2 eggs
1cup packed light brown sugar
½cup granulated sugar
cups unsweetened applesauce
cup canola or vegetable oil
1teaspoon vanilla extract
1cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 12-cup Bundt pan. Dust it with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice.

3. In an electric mixer, beat the eggs. Add the brown and granulated sugar and beat for 1 minute or until light. Blend in the applesauce, oil, and vanilla.

4. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, beat in the flour mixture until completely blended.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Stir in the walnuts. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth the top.

6. Transfer to the oven. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is golden and a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean.

7. Set the pan on a wire rack and cool for 10 minutes. Carefully invert the cake onto the rack. Leave to cool completely. Just before serving, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com

