Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic great Simone Biles said it was “THE EASIEST YES” when her fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

“I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCE,” the excited gymnast posted on Instagram.

Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.