Two years on, the Black Seed Writers Group is finally returning to Brookline Booksmith

“It’s a habit now,” said Foy about writing. “If you have a problem, you’re mad about something, you can vent on paper.”

Foy has come to the the Cathedral Church of St. Paul every Tuesday for several years as part of the Black Seed Writers Group — a band of unhoused, transitional, or recently housed writers . On this Tuesday, an overcast day in early February, he penned a piece about the hoops he had to jump through to get an apartment.

At a recent convening of the Black Seed Writers Group, Augustus Foy didn’t like the writing prompts, but he chose one anyway: “In Spite of Everything.”

The Black Seed Writers Group was founded in 2011 by James Parker, an author and a staff writer at The Atlantic. Each week at 9:30 a.m., 20-some people trickle into the basement of the Tremont Street church. They are given a sheet of writing prompts, a booklet of the writing from the week before, and fresh paper and pens — plus, coffee and snacks. The next hour and 15 minutes are theirs to write.

“It’s such amazing testimony, amazing poetry,” said Parker in a phone interview with the Globe. “It’s not stuff you get to read anywhere else.”

As of late, the writers have been abuzz with anticipation of their first large-scale, in-person reading since February 2020 at Brookline Booksmith, a long-standing host of the group’s events. It’s been postponed twice, but is now scheduled for March 3 at 7 p.m. in the bookstore’s basement.

The group did a few readings from the church, which were livestreamed through Boston Public Library, “but it’s not the same,” Parker said.

“To meet the readers is vital,” he said. “Can you hear some kind of answering ping from the world, from the readership, coming back at you? Can you feel it hitting somebody? Can you feel somebody taking it in? Can you feel it moving somebody? That’s critical.”

Parker estimates about 20 writers will read their work. Foy said he would be one of them, as did writer Geno Bonnette. “I told James I’d be a little bit nervous getting up in front of a lot of people,” said Bonnette, who lives in Roxbury. “He said he’d be right there by my side.”

Writer Geno Bonnette signed copies of his broadsheet at the Black Seed Writers Group on Dec. 14. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A booklet of Bonnette’s writing, “My Life and How I Feel,” with entries about his brother’s death and musings on various Bible passages, was recently published under the group’s in-house imprint, No Fixed Address Press. Parker said that the imprint has published about 60 different booklets — which he calls broadsheets — using the church’s printer. The writers are then free to sell the booklets on the streets and keep the proceeds.

The group also puts out a literary magazine, The Pilgrim, a few times a year, which went digital after the pandemic hit. The latest issue of The Pilgrim, the 50th edition, came out last May. Parker said a new one will be out before the Brookline Booksmith reading.

The pandemic, Parker said, posed a unique difficulty for the unhoused population. “It was like a bomb going off right in the middle of the community,” he said. Though the literary magazine may have gone virtual, the group never did. Parker took a brief hiatus from coming into the church until June 2020 due to health concerns, but other volunteers kept the group running in person.

“So many places shut down, so many services had been canceled. There wasn’t a place to get food, there wasn’t a place to get water,” he said “That’s one of our mantras: Keep the doors open.”

Writer Laurel Lambert worked on her poetry at the Black Seed Writers Group on Dec. 14. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Another new development for the Black Seed Writers Group is a course at Berklee College of Music centered on the writers’ work. Kate Glavin, an assistant professor at Berklee, began helping Parker to lead the group in 2015. Though she no longer co-runs the group, Glavin developed a class at Berklee where first-year students read the broadsheets of the writers from Black Seed Writers Group and write literary criticism in response.

“It gives the writers a chance to be read, and it creates a seriousness around their work,” Glavin said.

Before the pandemic, Glavin required students taking the class to visit the Black Seed Writers Group, but has since made the requirement optional. However, Glavin noted that most students who go to the group once usually return.

“The beautiful thing about it is they get to know and see each other as writers,” she said. “My students think about the world in a different way than they did before, and it’s all because the writers are giving them this gift of information, of this lived experience.”

Even though the pandemic has been catastrophic for people without stable housing situations, Parker said that the resulting writing was “acutely important,” because it illustrated “a street-eye view of what was happening.” The readings, he added, are a way for the writers to bear witness to the impact of this work, especially after two years without an audience.

“It’s about them allowing their words to achieve their full weight, in the space, in the moment,” Parker said. “Basically, it’s about affirming their identities as writers.”

