A zest for limoncello and other Italian inspired treats

Fabrizia Spirits Limoncello. Handout

There’s nothing like sipping the classic Italian lemon liqueur limoncello, chilled on a summer evening. But when nights are dark and dreary, like they are now, the lemony drink from its frosty bottle seems like a burst of sunshine. Fabrizia Spirits, located in Salem, N.H., was founded by brothers from Newton. They craft their all-natural limoncello in small batches with lemons imported from Sicily. The liqueur makers infuse the citrus zest in alcohol for nearly two months to achieve their drink’s signature bright flavor. Exceptionally citrusy with just a hint of the pepperiness that’s particular to Sicilian lemons, the liqueur’s tang balances its sweetness. Founder Phil Mastroianni, 39, started Fabrizia with his brother Nick, 34, nearly a decade ago. Inspired by time spent in Italy as a student abroad and visiting relatives, Phil began by peeling lemons and hand bottling the liqueur in his family’s Newton garage. The initial nod for seriously considering his limoncello as a business came from a family member. “My uncle had a vision for my limoncello,” said Phil. They also produce ready-to-drink canned cocktails with the liqueur and vodka sodas with juices. “It’s all about the lemons,” said Phil. As a pandemic pivot, the company made lemon-scented sanitizer (donating thousands of bottles to area hospitals). They also opened a bakery in their Salem factory and sell their goodies online, and everything is made with limoncello — cookies, whoopee pies, biscotti, truffles, loaf cakes, even blondies. It’s no surprise the company’s motto is “Live Life Zesty.” Fabrizia Spirits Limoncello and the other products are available at Marty’s, 675 Washington St., Newton, 617-332-1230; Julio’s Liquors, 140 Turnpike Road, Westborough, 508-366-1942; Total Wine, Kappy’s, and Yankee Spirits locations, and others. For bakery items go to fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com.