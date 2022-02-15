Recipes: Sturdy and sweet, kale amps up the flavor and texture of 3 dishes

Sturdy greens such as kale can be leathery and tough if not cooked long enough. But a gentle simmer gives kale time to become tender and sweet, and to meld with other ingredients. That’s why it tastes so good when we wilt an entire pound in a Portuguese-style soupy rice dish with chopped tomatoes. Sautéed with onions and garlic, kale makes a healthy addition to a savory bread pudding studded with spicy pepper jack. And a barley “risotto” with baby kale and creamy Gorgonzola is brightened with white wine.

Makes 4 servings

A staple on Portuguese tables, arroz de grelos customarily is made with spicy turnip greens (grelos), but in our version, we opt for easier-to-find lacinato kale. Bunches of kale vary in size, so to make sure you purchase enough for this recipe, weigh it on the produce scale at the grocery store; you need 1 pound.

Be sure to keep the pot covered while the rice is cooking; uncovering it releases too much steam and the end result would be too dry.

Serve this simple yet remarkably flavorful one-pot dish as the center of a vegan or vegetarian meal, or offer it alongside almost any simply prepared meat, poultry, or seafood.

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 medium plum tomatoes, cored and chopped, divided

Kosher salt

1 bunch lacinato kale (about 1 pound), stemmed, leaves torn into 1½-inch pieces

½ cup long-grain white rice, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic, a third of the chopped tomatoes, and 1 tablespoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have broken down and the bits stuck to the bottom of the pot are dark golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes.

Add the kale and cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in 2½ cups water and bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for 10 minutes, then stir in the rice and the remaining chopped tomatoes. Return to a simmer, then cover and reduce to low. Cook, without stirring or lifting the cover, until the rice is tender and only a little liquid pools at the bottom of the pot, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and 1 teaspoon salt. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, if desired.

Savory Bread Pudding With Kale and Pepper Jack Cheese. connie miller/of CB Creatives

Savory Bread Pudding With Kale and Pepper Jack Cheese

Makes 12 servings

For this hearty bread pudding, we took inspiration from a recipe in “Tartine” by Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson. Use crusty bread with a rustic, sturdy crumb; a soft, yielding loaf will make for a soggy, dense pudding. Keep the crust on the bread — it bakes up with a chewiness and adds nice textural contrast to the pudding. Coating the baking dish with 3 tablespoons of oil may seem excessive, but it helps the bottom crust get brown and crisp.

The egg-soaked bread mixture must stand for at least an hour (up to 24 hours) before baking, so this dish offers make-ahead convenience. We prefer the flavor of the pudding made with chicken broth, but for a vegetarian, use vegetable broth. Serve it warm for brunch, as a hearty side to a roast, or as a main with a simple leafy salad.

1-pound loaf crusty white bread, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 12 cups)

9 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces (16 lightly packed cups) torn kale leaves

1 cup dry white wine

¼ cup finely chopped fresh tarragon

8 ounces shredded shredded pepper jack (2 cups)

10 large eggs

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup whole-grain mustard

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, toss the bread with 3 tablespoons oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Distribute the bread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet; reserve the bowl. Bake until light golden brown, about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Let cool on the baking sheet.

While the bread cools, in a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm 3 tablespoons of the remaining oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and garlic, then add the kale, stirring in 1 large handful at a time. Add 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale is just tender, about 4 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the pan is almost dry, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the tarragon. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with the remaining 3 tablespoons oil. To the reserved bowl, add the toasted bread and the kale mixture; toss to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and distribute in an even layer; reserve the bowl again. Sprinkle the bread-kale mixture evenly with half of the cheese.

In the same bowl, whisk the eggs. Whisk in the broth, cream, mustard, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the bread-kale mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Uncover the dish and bake for 45 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly on the top, then continue to bake until golden brown and puffed, about 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Barley “Risotto” With Mushrooms, Kale, and Gorgonzola. connie miller/of CB Creatives

Barley “Risotto” With Mushrooms, Kale, and Gorgonzola

Makes 4 servings

Barley makes a nutty, toothsome risotto-like dish when cooked with the right amount of liquid. For flavor and to make the grain into a satisfying meal, we use sautéed cremini mushrooms as a base, wilt in baby kale (or spinach or arugula) at the end, then top it all off with a pungent cheese. To make prep go a little quicker, look for sliced cremini mushrooms in the market. We think the butteriness of Gorgonzola dolce, which is softer and milder than regular Gorgonzola, is an especially good match for the risotto; other delicious cheese options are Taleggio (cut into thin slices with the rind) and Italian Fontina (trimmed of rind and cut into small cubes).

Whole-grain barley or pearled barley won’t work in this dish — both require significantly longer time in the pot than the quick-cooking barley called for in the recipe.

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve (optional)

2 medium shallots, chopped

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup quick-cooking barley (see headnote)

1 small sprig rosemary

5-ounce container baby kale, spinach, or arugula

2 ounces Gorgonzola dolce cheese, crumbled (½ cup)

In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until it shimmers. Add the shallots, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until the moisture they release has evaporated and they begin to brown, 7 to 9 minutes.

Add the wine and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add the barley, 2 cups boiling water, and the rosemary, then bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has been absorbed and the barley is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Off heat, remove and discard the rosemary stem, then add the kale and stir until wilted. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and top with the cheese. If desired, drizzle with additional oil.









