Airline employee stabbed by co-worker in fight at Logan Airport, State Police say

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Procopio said in an e-mail. He was later released, according to Matthew Brelis, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Troopers stationed at the airport responded to reports of an assault on the ramp side of Terminal B about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the victim, a 38-year-old man from Lynn, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A fight broke out between two American Airline employees at Logan Airport on Tuesday and one is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing the other with a multi-use tool, State Police said.

Troopers found the other man, Kenric Smith, 34, of Leominster, with the Leatherman multi-use tool on the second level of Terminal B and arrested him on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Procopio said.

Smith was booked at the Logan Airport State Police barracks and was arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court, Procopio said.

Judge James Stanton ordered Smith to stay away from the victim and not to contact him, the district attorney’s office said. Bail information was not released.

An American Airlines spokesman said the company is cooperating with authorities.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) involving two American Airlines team members and are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation,” the spokesman, Andrew Trull, wrote in an e-mail Tuesday night.

State Police said the fight and stabbing resulted from a dispute between the two men and there was no threat to other employees or the public.

