Assembly votes for final House, Senate, congressional maps

The Senate voted 29 to 9 for the legislation despite critics blasting that section of the bill and district borders that they said harmed the electoral chances of Republicans or progressives who could pose a threat to incumbents in Democratic primary.

The House voted 58 to 8 for the bill after a failed attempt to shoot down a section that allows party leaders to replace the district committee members who endorse candidates.

PROVIDENCE — The General Assembly on Tuesday approved new House, Senate, and congressional district borders, culminating the once-a-decade political map-making process that provides a clear boost to incumbents.

For example, Senator Thomas Paolino, a Lincoln Republican, blasted the last-minute change that shifted a slice of Lincoln from his district to the district represented by Senator Stephen R. Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat who co-chaired the redistricting commission and owns land straddling the Smithfield/Lincoln border.

None of the 113 Assembly members ended up in a district with another incumbent, and critics have said that both Democratic and Republican incumbents were allowed to shape their districts during private meetings with the state’s long-time redistricting consultant, Kimball W. Brace.

“This is the culmination of a years’ long effort to maintain the status quo,” said John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. “They did not hide the fact that the goal was to let the incumbents draw the maps as they pleased.”

That is a typical result when a legislature retains control of the redistricting process, Marion said. And it stands in contract to states that “have reformed the process by vesting the power in independent commissions after recognizing the fundamental conflict of interest that exists when politicians are allowed to choose their voters,” he said.

The redistricting legislation reflects a compromise on the “prison gerrymandering” issue.

For redistricting purposes, inmates will now be counted at their home addresses rather than at the Adult Correctional Institutions if they’re expected to be in prison for less than two years. But those serving terms of more than two years will continue to be counted at the Cranston prison complex, as the state has done for decades.

“The redistricting commission heard, in overwhelming numbers, from the community that they wanted the problem of prison gerrymandering fixed,” Marion said. “And they took the first step by assigning 41 percent of those people counted at the ACI as part of the census to their actual homes.”

Senator Ana B. Quezada, a Providence Democrat, has introduced a bill that would require the state to count all inmates at their home addresses for redistricting purposes when it redistricts again in 10 years.

The Rhode Island Republican Party chairwoman has filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office, accusing the state redistricting commission of violating the Open Meetings Act at least 36 times.

Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican who served on the redistricting commission, voted against the redistricting bill on Tuesday, noting that the final House and Senate maps were unveiled moments before the redistricting commission met to vote for them. “There was not ample time for the community to comment on them,” she said.





