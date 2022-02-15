Authorities identify two men killed in East Brookfield crash

The two men who were killed in a head-on collision on Route 49 in East Brookfield Monday afternoon have been identified as Jesus Acevedo, 60 of Fitchburg and Daniel Wilmore, 71, of Leicester, State Police announced Tuesday.

Acevedo was driving north on Route 49 in a 2021 Nissan Rogue when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by Wilmore who had a passenger, a 28-year-old man also from Leicester, State Police said.

Both drivers died in the crash, while the passenger in the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, State Police said.