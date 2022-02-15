🏀 The biggest game in the history of The Dunk is tonight

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 291.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 79.6 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 37.8 percent

New cases: 174

Currently hospitalized: 189

Total deaths: 3,388

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

The Super Bowl is over, curling has kind of lost its charm, and baseball hasn’t started. But we’re exactly four weeks away from the beginning of March Madness, and one of the best sports stories in the country is playing out in our backyard as the Providence College men’s basketball team continues its improbable season.

The good news is there’s still room on the bandwagon, even if you don’t have a chance of getting a ticket at 8 tonight to see the Friars take on Villanova in a game that could decide the Big East regular season title. If you’re the kind of person who only fills out a NCAA Tournament bracket for your work pool or you stopped watching college basketball after Rick Pitino left Providence for the Knicks, here’s a lapsed fan’s guide to tonight’s big game.

The best story in college basketball: Providence was picked to finish in seventh place in the Big East by the league’s coaches before the season started, while 11 of the conference’s 12 coaches thought Villanova would finish in first (the Wildcats also started the season in the top five nationally). But Ed Cooley’s veteran team has overachieved all season, and the Friars are now 21-2 overall and sitting atop the Big East with an 11-1 record. Providence is now ranked No. 8 in the country heading into tonight’s game with 10th-ranked Villanova.

The Big East is on the line: If you haven’t paid attention to college basketball over the last decade, Villanova has become the evil empire, winning two national championships since 2016 and seven Big East regular season titles since 2014. They’re led by Jay Wright, who also happens to be the best-dressed coach in college basketball. Providence has never won a Big East regular season title, and a win tonight would put the Friars up three games on the Wildcats with only four to play.

You’ll fall in love with this Friars team: Even though Providence is undefeated at home and has important non-conference wins against Texas Tech and Wisconsin, there are some national pundits who don’t believe in the Friars. The team is ranked in the top 10 nationally, but the Pomeroy power rankings have Providence at No. 47 (behind five Big East teams and freakin’ Boise State). But that’s what makes these guys so fun. They’re led by big man Nate Watson, who is 23 but looks and plays like he’s 28. Al Durham, a transfer from Indiana, and Jared Bynum are the guards you’d want playing on your side on any blacktop in the country. This team plays hard, makes free throws (mostly), and has one of the older rosters in major college basketball.

Providence guard Jared Bynum, left, battled for the ball during a game against Georgetown in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6. Providence won, 71-52. Nick Wass/Associated Press

The biggest game in the history of The Dunk: I asked Kevin McNamara, Rhode Island’s premier college basketball writer, if it’s fair to call tonight’s game with Villanova the most important game in the history of The Dunk. Considering that it’s late in the season and the two teams are in the top 10, he said that it’s definitely the biggest home game that Providence has played since the Big East was formed.

The bigger picture: The Friars are already a lock to qualify for the NCAA tournament, but a win tonight coupled with a deep run in the Big East tournament in a few weeks would make them a legitimate contender for a coveted No. 1 seed in the big dance. ESPN currently projects Providence to be a No. 3 seed. There’s also going to be a major spotlight on coach Cooley if the Friars make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Michigan had serious interest in him a few years ago, and there will be plenty of programs trying to steal him away.

Completely unbiased prediction: Friars win, 91-56.

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on several voting-related bills, including a proposal to study ranked-choice voting and another to repeal the voter ID law.

⚓ The state Ethics Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Special Commission to Study the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act meets at 1 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Rhode Island’s social workers are underpaid and overworked. I spent some time with Travis Wiggins from Tides Family Services to learn about his experience. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

