Boston police officer arrested following domestic incident that involved a weapon

A Boston police officer was arrested Tuesday following a domestic incident that involved a weapon, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Officer Dana Lamb was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, the department said.
Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk district attorney’s office are investigating.
“This allegation of domestic violence committed by a Boston Police Officer is extremely disturbing,” Long said in a statement. “The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously. Domestic violence is unacceptable in society.”
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
