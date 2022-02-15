Boston School Committee begins work in search for new superintendent

Described as a “mutual decision” made by Mayor Michelle Wu, Cassellius, and School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson, the superintendent’s resignation is set to take effect in June after three years on the job. Wu has said she wants to fast-track the quest for a replacement, and intends to have a permanent successor on board by the time Cassellius moves on.

Members of the School Committee will start planning their search for a new superintendent at a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the first time they will publicly discuss the departure of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius since the shakeup was announced last week.

The aggressive four-month hiring timeline suggests Wu may have local candidates for the job in mind. The city’s last, national search for a superintendent lasted a year.

The School Committee must also work out details of a severance package for Cassellius, eight months after they voted 4-1 to extend her contract for two more years, until 2024, despite protests from some mayoral candidates who said the next mayor should weigh in.

Committee Vice Chair Michael O’Neill said at the time, last June, that the committee could only extend Cassellius’s contract by two years or not at all; legally, he said, they had no other option.

Previous superintendents signed five-year deals, but Cassellius has a “3 plus 2″ contract, which let officials decide midway through whether to extend it to the full five years. Cassellius earns a little more than $300,000 in annual salary and other compensation, according to city data.

The last time a superintendent left the job before the end of their contract, in 2018, the School Committee approved a payout of about $300,000. The expenditure was not voted on in a public session, an apparent violation of the state’s open meetings law, which requires votes on such matters to be taken in public while allowing private negotiations.

The School Committee defended its process at the time, saying it was not required to vote in public because it was not approving a policy or budget. That case, too, involved a superintendent, Tommy Chang, leaving three years into a five-year contract in what was described as a “mutual decision” made by Chang and then-Mayor Marty Walsh.

Robinson and O’Neill did not respond to e-mails from a reporter Monday seeking more information about the scope of tonight’s discussion. The 6 p.m. public meeting, accessible via Zoom, will be preceded by a 5 p.m. executive session for two private committee conversations: one “related to collective bargaining with the Boston Teachers Union” and another “in preparation for negotiations with non-union personnel.”

“Boston owes Superintendent Cassellius a tremendous debt of gratitude for her transformational leadership and service,” Robinson wrote in a public statement last week when the leadership change was announced.

The committee is also expected to vote on a new agreement negotiated with the Boston Teachers Union that will allow union members who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep working in their jobs as long as case rates are low and they submit negative test results. The agreement would represent a retreat from the mayor’s initial stance on the vaccination of city workers.

The agreement would let unvaccinated union members use paid time off, if available, or unpaid leave to stay home when case rates are high. Just 367 BTU educators remain unvaccinated, the union said last week.

It’s unclear how a recently filed lawsuit could affect Tuesday night’s decision. Two Boston Public Schools teachers are suing the union, alleging the Boston Teachers Union broke its own rules when it held a vote to ratify an agreement with the city on Mayor Michelle Wu’s vaccination mandate. According to the lawsuit, members were not given proper advance notice. A recent court order also blocks the city’s mandate so educators haven’t been affected yet; a Massachusetts Appeals Court judge temporarily blocked the plan to require more than 18,000 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, putting the policy on hold pending further legal review.

