Brookline hires Norwood’s public health director

Brookline recently selected Sigalle Reiss to serve as its new director of public health and human services.

Reiss, who was appointed to the post on a unanimous vote by the Select Board, most recently served as Norwood’s public health director from 2006 until now. Officials said that under her leadership, the Norwood Public Health Department used grant funds to increase the size of the department from five full-time employees to 11.

She has served for the past 12 years on the executive committee of the Massachusetts Health Officers Association, including as its president from 2020 to 2021.