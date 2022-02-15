Did Smithfield do more than paint over the racist graffiti?

The brightly colored mural represents one of several concrete steps that Smithfield, a predominantly white but increasingly diverse town of 22,000, has taken in response to an ugly incident that drew national attention.

A year later, that graffiti has been painted over, and nearby pillars bear multi-colored handprints and messages of acceptance, community, and positivity — words such as “equality,” “diversity,” and “love.”

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A year ago, the pillars of a bridge in this Rhode Island suburb were spray-painted with messages of racism, homophobia and hate — the N word, “anti-LGBT,” and an obscene reference to George Floyd.

But advocates agree that making lasting change is going to take time, and they say there’s an urgent need for more action as a young generation grapples with age-old questions of love and hate, community pride and deep-seated prejudice.

“We took two steps to come into the light a bit,” said Kevin Porter, a Black Smithfield resident, but “a ton” of steps remain to be taken. He said he deals with racism on a regular basis, but the graffiti brought that out into the open, for all to see.

“With the graffiti, everyone can look at that and say, ‘We don’t think like that,’ " Porter said. “But now that you know some of your neighbors are thinking like that, what are you going to do about it?”

Porter’s former wife, Kim Ziegelmayer, noticed the racist graffiti last January while taking a walk along the Stillwater Scenic Walkway, a one-mile trail on an old railroad bed that she considers “one of the many wonderful things” about her hometown.

Kevin Porter, Kim Ziegelmayer, and their son, Ray Porter, stand beneath a Route 116 bridge in February 2021. After Ziegelmayer found racist graffiti on bridge pillars along the Stillwater Scenic Trail in Smithfield, the family began pressing town officials to do more than paint over it. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Ziegelmayer, who is white, was shocked by the words scrawled beneath the bridge carrying Route 116 (George Washington Highway) over the path. She immediately thought of Porter and their biracial son, Ray Porter, a student at Smithfield High School. She felt the hatred was directed at them.

Ziegelmayer insisted the town do more than paint over the problem. She began pushing for action — calling it a crucial moment for the town to define what it stands for and what it absolutely will not tolerate.

So, a year later, what has changed?

For one thing, Ziegelmayer launched a private Facebook group, the Smithfield Anti-Hate Coalition, which now has 306 members.

In October, the coalition held a Walk for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Indigenous People’s Day, marching to Smithfield High School holding signs and dancing to the music of the Extraordinary Rendition Band.

In June, coalition members waved Pride flags at Town Hall in a show of support for Smithfield’s LGBTQ community.

And in April, the Town Council created the Smithfield Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.

“There is forward movement for sure,” Ziegelmayer said. “But I really think whatever progress is going to be made will take a lot of time. There is so much to be done.”

Town Council President Suzy Alba said the Town Council hosted a “Town Forum on Race and Equality” via Zoom last February, and the Smithfield Youth Council held its own forum following the graffiti incident.

Now, other towns are calling to ask about Smithfield’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, Alba said. The 11-member task force includes the town manager, school officials, the police chief, and town residents. It plans to work with a consultant to develop a “comprehensive plan and long-term vision of diversity, equity, and inclusion goals for the community.”

“We are sort of all in on this,” said Alba, the first Latina on the Town Council and the first female Town Council president. “I’m sorry we weren’t doing this earlier and it took that incident to really light a fire. But it’s very important for every community to do it, not just urban communities but communities just like ours.”

Smithfield remains 84.8 percent white, but that’s down from 96 percent white a decade earlier, according to the 2020 census. The town’s Asian population has grown from 1.3 percent to 7.5 percent of the population, and the town’s Latino population has grown from 2.2 percent to 3.7 percent of the population, while the Black population has remained at 1.2 percent, census figures show.

Alba said she realizes it takes time for a community to make progress on matters of diversity and equity and for people to recognize their conscious and unconscious biases. “It doesn’t change overnight,” she said

But small changes are already evident, Alba said. “Our young people are more attuned to how they are treating each other and how others are treated,” she said. “And I feel like our town officials are much more committed to the work. We look through this lens in a lot more of what we are doing on a daily basis.”

Smithfield residents lend a hand in painting a mural on bridge pillars that had been spray-painted with racist graffiti. The "Smithfield Stands for Inclusivity" event took place in October. Handout

Alba said town workers painted over the racist graffiti, but it was the Smithfield Youth Council that went a step further with the mural.

In October, the youth council held a “Smithfield Stands for Inclusivity” event at the Stillwater Scenic Trail, painting the pillars beneath the Route 116 bridge.

The 23-member youth council brainstormed for ways to respond to the graffiti, and one student, who now attends Harvard University, came up with the idea of putting a rainbow of brightly colored hand prints on the pillars, said Melissa Chaput, the town recycling coordinator who serves as one of three youth council coordinators.

The students, ranging from eighth-graders to 12th-graders, came up with the words painted on the pillars — including “community,” “unity,” and “hope,” and they asked people walking by to put on gloves and add their hand prints to the mural, she said. In all, about 75 people took part.

“Just seeing all the people that came out, that was definitely a positive force,” Chaput said.

Robert Caine, the Town of Smithfield parks and recreation director, stands beside one of the bridge pillars that were covered in racist graffiti. The Town Youth Council painted a mural with positive messages on some of the pillars. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Dorothy Chin Gerding, a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a liaison to the Anti-Hate Coalition, said the past year has included some inspiring scenes, such as a group of more than 30 people standing in solidarity with rainbow flags in front of Town Hall.

“There are small movements forward, but I think everyone is very tentative to talk about the issue,” she said. “Personally, I think we could push faster, further.”

While talk of diversity and equity makes some people uncomfortable, people of color have been uncomfortable for a long time, Chin Gerding said.

She recalled that when she grew up in Smithfield, she was the only Asian student in her elementary school and one of the few Asian students in her middle school and high school. She was bullied as a result, she said, and now her children are facing some of the same kind of anti-Asian sentiment, especially since the outset of the pandemic.

“Smithfield is not a bad place to live. It’s actually a beautiful community, and it has a school system that offers a lot of opportunity,” Chin Gerding said. “It just needs some understanding. Smithfield needs to do some learning and some understanding that people of color are still living through this and there are still inequities.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.