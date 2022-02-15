East Longmeadow man sentenced to 5 years in prison in attempted bombing of Jewish senior facility

An East Longmeadow man who was convicted of placing a lit firebomb outside a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility in 2020 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to five years in prison, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

John Rathbun, 37, will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence and was ordered by US District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni to stay away from the campus of Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare, Inc., in Longmeadow, the US attorney’s office said.

“Mr. Rathbun’s hate-filled and ruthless actions put the entire Longmeadow community at risk,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “Today’s sentence sends a powerful message that hate and bigotry have no place in Massachusetts. Everyone deserves to live free of fear and authentically and fully as themselves.”