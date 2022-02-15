Families of young men murdered in Providence criticize Superior Court judge for releasing suspects on bail

The parents of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla, who had created a clothing line “Rise Above Hate” to inspire others to choose nonviolence, only to be shot to death by a stranger last August, grieved the lost promise of his life.

The decision came over the objection of the police and the families of the victims, who called a news conference with Mayor Jorge O. Elorza at the Public Safety Complex Tuesday morning.

PROVIDENCE — The families of two young men slain in Providence last year tearfully criticized a Superior Court judge’s decision to grant bail that released the men charged with the murders.

“Justice is supposed to be the voice of the victim, to provide solace and closure to the families. That’s not what we experienced,” said his stepmother, Veronica Martinez. The bail “takes away the fear of punishment. How do you know this isn’t going to happen again?”

The mother of 25-year-old Tyreik A. Grundy, whose death in May left two children without a father, was so overcome that she could barely speak. The man accused of killing Grundy was an acquaintance.

“When that monster got bail it was a slap in the face, like the judge said my baby didn’t matter,” said Michelle McNair. “My baby matters. … My baby deserves justice and that monster needs to pay.”

Andrew Mangru, 21, who is accused of killing Bonilla, and Quelon Page, 21, who is charged with Grundy’s murder, had both been held without bail since their arrests last year. They asked for bail hearings, which were held last month before Superior Court Judge Kristin Rodgers.

Both suspects were released this month on home confinement, and “are back in our community,” Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said.

The police and the state prosecutors had asked the judge to hold both men without bail.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said that prosecutors had called witnesses and presented evidence that they believed merited holding Mangru and Page without bail and “provides a sufficient legal basis to do so.”

“The Court agreed, in both cases, that the State had met its legal burden such that the Court could hold the defendant without bail,” spokeswoman Kristy DosReis said. “Nevertheless, the Court went on to exercise its discretion and set bail, over the State’s objection.”

A spokesman for the Rhode Island Judiciary said the judge and the courts had “complete regard for the victims and their families.”

“These cases of violence are gut-wrenching. But the defendants are not ‘out on the streets,’ despite what was said at the media event,” said Judiciary spokesman Craig Berke. “The purpose of bail is to ensure appearance at trial. These defendants are on home confinement with electronic monitoring. Law enforcement knows where they are, and if they violate the arrangement there will be consequences. The judge has protected the public by taking the defendants off the streets and protected the rights of the defendants pending trial, lest we forget the presumption of innocence that is central to our system of justice.”

Paré said while they understood that the defendants are innocent until proven guilty, he believed the police had met the burden of proving the men should be held without bail. “Releasing someone on bail on a capital offense sends the wrong message to our community,” the commissioner said.

For Bonilla’s father, Endhir Bonilla, who watched the bail hearing and saw the evidence showing the body of his gentle son, the judge’s decision was sending a clear message to other children. The same ones that his son had hoped to steer toward a positive life.

“There’s a lot of kids out there, and we want them to trust the law, we want them to trust the justice system,” Bonilla said. “I don’t want to say [the suspect] got away with murder, but it does feel like that.”





