Greenbelt launches free trails app for Essex County

Visitors now have a handy new tool to help them find their way around many open spaces in Essex County.

On Feb. 14, the nonprofit land trust that works to preserve open space in Essex County launched a free trails app that serves as a mobile guidebook to 47 of its protected properties in the county as well as Maudsley and Bradley Palmer state parks.

Greenbelt said the simple-to-use, interactive app, GreenbeltGo, is intended for use by new and experienced hikers alike. Among its features, the app allows users to search for properties by community, activity type, or degree of hiking difficulty; learn where to park; and track where they are going on the trail.