Harvard professor Danielle Allen to ‘wind down’ gubernatorial campaign

“There is no excuse for ballot access procedures that push out qualified but non-traditional candidates and rob the people of Massachusetts of real choice on their ballot,” she said.

The Democrat, who boasted a sterling academic resume and had seen some fundraising success, did not offer a specific reason for her exit, though she lamented a political structure that makes it challenging for candidates without political experience to run for office.

Harvard professor Danielle Allen is “winding down” her campaign for governor, she said Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the campaign said Allen saw the path to victory narrowing, and felt that she could make more significant contributions in other ways.

Just two weeks ago, Allen rolled out a major policy proposal to decriminalize drugs, including heroin.

In a lengthy statement Tuesday, Allen wrote that “our democracy is in dire straits” and pledged to continue her work on issues like housing, transparency, and drug decriminalization.

“While I am announcing my decision to wind down my campaign for governor, my commitment to continue creating progress on these issues — arm in arm with activists and community members across our Commonwealth — is unwavering,” Allen said in a statement.

Two other Democrats, state Senator Sonia Chang-Dίaz and Attorney General Maura Healey, are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

As of the end of January, Allen had nearly $500,000 on hand, significantly more than Chang-Dίaz. Healey, who is seen as the race’s frontrunner, had nearly $4 million.

