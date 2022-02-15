‘I live here now’: More than 100 were stranded for 7 hours on Amtrak Acela train in Queens.

None of the train’s passengers were injured, and water and snacks were provided to them during the delay, Abrams said.

Amtrak Acela Train 2151 stopped just outside the mouth of a tunnel in Queens at 8:37 a.m. Monday after departing Boston on time at 5:05 a.m., said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. The train stopped due to a “power failure” and did not get moving again until 3:20 p.m., leaving the 106 passengers on board frustrated with the mounting delays.

An Amtrak Acela train traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., lost power in Queens, N.Y., early Monday morning, leaving more than 100 passengers stuck aboard the train for nearly seven hours, according to an Amtrak spokesman.

Advertisement

Some passengers took to social media to express their frustration.

Kaitlin Milliot used Instagram to report her experiences.

“I live here now,” she quipped in an Instagram story.

“Going on hour four stuck in Sunnyside Yard. Ridiculous,” Ken Rogozinski tweeted. Hours later he replied, “still stuck. No end in sight.”

Suleiman Alhadidi, an architect affiliated with Harvard and MIT, noted on Twitter that Monday morning’s trip was his first aboard an Amtrak train.

“Seven hours waiting outside Manhattan in powerless train, what a day,” he wrote.

Paul Cohen praised the Amtrak personnel aboard the train and wrote that most passengers remained calm throughout the ordeal.

“Passengers have been calm and good-humored, Amtrak personnel working as hard as they can,” he wrote on Twitter.

Cohen used the media attention he was receiving from his tweets aboard the train to call for progress on an infrastructure bill.

“Methinks this might be a good week for an infrastructure bill,” he tweeted.

“I think media would do better reaching out to @SenSanders or @aoc who can explain why US desperately needs an infrastructure bill,” he wrote, tagging Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Advertisement









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.