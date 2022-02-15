Liquor license awarded to entertainment center at Hanover Crossing

Hanover officials have awarded a liquor license to Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery — a large entertainment center in Hanover Crossing that will feature a bowling alley, arcade, laser tag, and virtual reality experiences, as well as a restaurant, bar, and event space.
The town has 13 liquor licenses to award for Hanover Crossing, a residential, retail, and entertainment development being built on the site of the former Hanover Mall. The license approved by selectmen for Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery is the first to be issued, according to Janet Tierney, Hanover’s director of licensing and insurances.
The state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission also must approve the license, she said.
An attorney for the business said he anticipates that Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery will open late this year in a two-story building of more than 45,500 square feet.
The parent company, Ryan Family Amusements, operates a similar entertainment center in Hyannis. The company opened its first bowling alley in 1958, under the post office in Needham, and has owned and operated bowling alleys and game rooms throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including in Avon, Boston, Falmouth, Malden, Quincy, Raynham, and South Yarmouth.
