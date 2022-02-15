Liquor license awarded to entertainment center at Hanover Crossing

Hanover officials have awarded a liquor license to Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery — a large entertainment center in Hanover Crossing that will feature a bowling alley, arcade, laser tag, and virtual reality experiences, as well as a restaurant, bar, and event space.

The town has 13 liquor licenses to award for Hanover Crossing, a residential, retail, and entertainment development being built on the site of the former Hanover Mall. The license approved by selectmen for Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery is the first to be issued, according to Janet Tierney, Hanover’s director of licensing and insurances.

The state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission also must approve the license, she said.