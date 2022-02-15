Medford police put school in lockdown briefly after incident in Somerville

Police at 2:05 p.m. via Twitter had initially confirmed the shelter-in-place order at Missituk Elementary School in Medford.

Medford police on Tuesday afternoon briefly placed a local school into shelter-in-place status following an unspecified “situation” near another school in Somerville, officials said.

Nine minutes later, Medford police tweeted that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.

A request for further comment was sent Tuesday afternoon to Medford police Chief Jack D. Buckley.

Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police, confirmed in a separate email message Tuesday that two suspects from the initial Somerville incident had been apprehended in Cambridge.

“There was a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle after an incident in Somerville,” Warnick said via email. “A Medford Police Officer who was appearing at Middlesex County Juvenile Court (he was on a break while testifying) stopped a vehicle that fit the description and took two occupants in custody with the support of the Cambridge Police and State Police.”

Advertisement

Two other males escaped on foot, according to Warnick.

“After a thorough search by responding officers, they have not been located at this time,” Warnick said.

Warnick added in a follow-up message that the “two males that were taken into custody outside Juvenile Court (one a Cambridge teenager and the other a 31-year-old Somerville man) have been charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle. An investigation remains ongoing.”

Asked about the initial incident, Somerville police Captain Jeff DiGregorio said he could only confirm an “incident” had been reported around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Temple Street and Mystic Avenue.

He said he couldn’t say whether anyone was hurt or whether any weapons were recovered at the scene.

The probe, he said, remained active later Tuesday afternoon.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.