Montessori school in Newton closes after flap over black mask activity

“ICKids had a ‘black mask/blackface instance’ [sic] on feb 08, 2022 that has been discussed throughout the social media,” the statement said, adding that the activity was an attempt to celebrate Black History Month.

The IC Kids school serving toddlers and preschoolers on Washington Street in Newton confirmed the Feb. 8 incident in a statement posted Sunday to Facebook.

A Montessori school in Newton on Sunday apologized for what it called a blackface incident at the school involving black masks on Feb. 8 that outraged parents and the community, prompting the temporary closure of the facility.

According to the school, a “teacher in Toddler’s classroom at ICKids planned and carried out an activity that involved black mask/black face. One of the parents pointed out that the black mask/blackface is offensive. The teacher apologized to the parent.”

Advertisement

Additional developments were reported once the case gained traction on social media.

The school said talk of protests have forced the facility to close, at least for the time being.

The school added that it was apologizing “to every and anyone this might have offended,” an apparent reference to the initial activity and an earlier apology from the organization that critics found insensitive.

The organization vowed that things will be different if it decides to reopen.

“In the event that we reopen our doors all staff will be trained in Diversity and creating curriculum for the birth to 5 year old age group,” the statement said.

The school didn’t return calls from the Globe seeking further comment Tuesday, and its statement Sunday didn’t provide specifics of the activity that prompted the parent complaint.

Shateah Barnes, a Boston resident who identified herself as the cousin of the parent who complained, said Tuesday in a phone interview that she was distressed when she initially learned what happened at the school.

Advertisement

Barnes said it was “disturbing, you know, that people still do that.”

Barnes posted a photo on Facebook on Feb. 11 that she said her cousin had sent her, which showed children at the school painting black faces on the white plates. One girl in the photo is seen holding her completed black plate up to her face.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group, assailed the school in a separate statement Tuesday.

“Blackface has a long and unfortunate racist history in the United States, and using it as a supposed learning exercise for toddlers is appalling,” the civil rights group said. “This incident demonstrates once again the importance of cultural competence in the classroom.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.