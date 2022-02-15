New plaque honoring local abolitionist who was conductor on Underground Railroad installed in Manchester, N.H.

It “has been ignored and just swept under the carpet for too long,” said Stan Garrity, 69, in a telephone interview. “This is just one small thing, you know. We have a lot of Black history. And so I just want to get it out there so people know.”

And the retired Manchester fire department captain who championed the project said he hopes to get more plaques installed around the city raising awareness of the city’s Black history.

A new plaque was installed this month on Elm Street in Manchester, N.H., telling the forgotten story of a local abolitionist who was a conductor on the Underground Railroad.

After around two years of work, Garrity, a member of Manchester’s Heritage Commission, saw the plaque installed on Feb. 2 on Elm Street.

It details, he said, the story of Ann Bamford, an Irish immigrant who was prominent in anti-slavery work from 1842 to 1858. The plaque is located at 860 Elm St. in Manchester, down the street from Bamford’s old residence on Manchester Street, which is now a parking garage, he said.

Garrity, who is white, said he learned about Bamford from a newspaper article published Oct. 28, 1902, in the Manchester Mirror and American. The article cited a query from a reader in Washington, D.C., who “was anxious on behalf of the African society of learning something about Ann Bamford.”

Bamford helped 42 enslaved people escape to Canada, the article said, using a home on Manchester Street to hide them away. The article said that “former acquaintances were surprised by the story of her connection to the Underground Railroad.”

“I don’t think for one moment that Ann Bamford was the only [abolitionist],” Garrity said. “But this is the one we were able to prove, you know, that she was there.”

From his research, Garrity explained, he learned Bamford was born in Ireland and moved from Canada to Manchester with her husband to find work. After her husband died, Garrity said, she raised the children and stayed in Manchester.

Bamford died in 1863 and is buried at Piscataquog Cemetery in Manchester, according to a photograph posted on Garrity’s Facebook page Black History of Manchester.

Daniel Peters, an archivist at the Manchester Historic Association, wrote a letter in support of Garrity’s project. “I am hopeful that Stan’s work will shine a light on the importance of telling all the community’s stories and will inspire others to do the same in the future,” he wrote.

While trying to get the plaque approved, Garrity said he encountered “some obstacles.” In total, he said, the plaque cost about $1,000 in private donations.

“A lot of people said, ‘What do we need that for?’” Garrity said. “But in the end, I pushed hard, and I got it to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.”

Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester, said projects like Garrity’s are important because, in New Hampshire, a lot of the history that is taught is whitewashed, so people don’t even know what the city’s Black history is.

“When we think about Black history, we think about it in terms of what has gone on in other parts of the country,” Tshiela said. “And I think it’s important to understand that we don’t have to search far and wide to find Black history and that it’s all around us.”

JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, cautioned that stories like Bamford’s “perpetuate a certain narrative that people are really happy to talk about and ignore another.”

“[Garrity] may have been doing this research, but it tells a narrative from the point of view of the dominant culture, you know, knowing New Hampshire is an abolitionist state and part of the Underground Railroad,” she said. “It’s the white savior story.”

“As individuals, we should do our best not to perpetuate stereotypical images,” Boggis said. “In this day and age, if we’re going to create any form of change, if we’re going to create any form of understanding, we need to work toward that goal.”

Garrity hopes the plaque commemorating Bamford will be the first of many. Up next, he said, he’ll tell the story of Cornelius Thornton, a young enslaved person who was brought to Manchester by two Civil War soldiers and enrolled in school. After Thornton, he hopes to tell the story of Samantha Plantin, the first Black woman to own property in Manchester.

Eventually, he said, he wants to have several more plaques, creating something akin to a Black Historic Trail in Manchester.

“We have Irish history; we have Polish history; we have French history; we have German history — but nobody’s taking time to do the Black history,” Garrity said. “So as I was doing this, I said, you know, ‘I gotta get this out there. People don’t know this about our city, and it’s important to know it now.’”

