New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak at Harvard commencement

“From climate change and gender equality to COVID-19, she has modeled compassionate leadership that has brought together empathy and science-based solutions to address the most challenging issues of our time,” Bacow said. “I very much look forward to her address.”

“Prime Minister Ardern is one of the most respected leaders on the world stage and we are delighted she will join us in May to celebrate the Class of 2022,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow in the statement posted to the school’s website .

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will deliver the commencement address at Harvard University on May 26, the Ivy League school confirmed Monday in a statement.

Ardern, the statement said, joined New Zealand’s Parliament as a member of the Labour Party in 2008 and was elected to lead her party nine years later. She also became prime minister in 2017, making her the third woman to lead the country, according to the statement.

Harvard said the self-described “pragmatic idealist” has brought “global attention” to New Zealand’s efforts to fight climate change and its advocacy for gender equity. She cruised to reelection in 2020 and has diversified her cabinet, appointing Nanaia Mahuta as New Zealand’s first indigenous female foreign minister, according to the statement.

Ardern also received praise for her response to a March 2019 shooting rampage in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people in attacks on local mosques.

The statement said she embraced the nation’s Muslim community in the aftermath of the attacks and implemented a financial assistance program for victims’ families.

In addition, she announced a ban on various military-style firearms and assault rifles, according to the statement.

The prime minister, Harvard continued, also has won international acclaim for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020, she received the Gleitsman International Activist Award from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Center for Public Leadership.

She’s also twice appeared on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, has repeatedly landed on the Forbes magazine list of the world’s most powerful women, and topped the Fortune 2021 list “of the world’s greatest leaders,” the statement said.

Massachusetts has additional ties to New Zealand.

Former US senator Scott Brown, a onetime Wrentham Republican, served as ambassador to New Zealand during the Trump administration.

Harvard said Ardern will be the 17th sitting world leader to deliver Harvard’s commencement address.

Prior speakers have included Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons, who also previously led Brown University; former Washington Post and Boston Globe editor Marty Baron; former German chancellor Angelica Merkel; and the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

