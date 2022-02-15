Newton to lift mask mandate for indoor public places Friday, Feb. 18

Fuller said the decision, made with Health and Human Services Commissioner Linda Walsh, took into consideration that more than 95 percent of Newton residents age 5 and older have at least one vaccine dose.

The city’s mask mandate, which went into effect Sept. 2., will be rescinded at the end of the day Friday, she said in a statement.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said a citywide mandate for wearing masks in indoor public spaces will be lifted Friday, Feb. 18.

Recent COVID-19 data also indicates an end to the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, she said.

But Fuller said that the community continues to support those who will be wearing masks.

“People have many reasons and circumstances for choosing to wear a mask,” she said, “including vaccination status, desire to have an extra layer of defense against infection, being in a crowded gathering, visiting vulnerable family or friends, or living with someone who is immunocompromised.”

Individual businesses and employers may also choose to require masks in their establishments, Fuller said.

Fuller said there are other situations in which masks must still be worn, such as when riding on school buses, public transportation, and ride share vehicles. People must also mask up in healthcare and other congregate care settings.

People must also wear a mask for five days after a five-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Fuller. The mask wearing is intended to help minimize the risk of infecting other people during that period, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

Newton’s Health and Human Services staff continue to recommend eligible people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots. People are urged to stay home when feeling sick, and get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. People should also maintain good hand hygiene, according to the statement.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.