Norwood residents to decide future of middle school project

Norwood residents will decide in two separate votes whether to exceed the limits of Proposition 2½ to pay for construction of a new middle school.
If the debt exclusion is approved by both a March 14 Special Town Meeting and a townwide ballot vote on April 4, the proposed new Coakley Middle School would open in 2025 for approximately 1,070 students in grades 5 through 8.
The plan calls for building a new school at the site of the current one. Officials estimate the total project cost at $150 million, with the town’s share estimated at $105 million.
The property tax bill for the average home — assessed at $553,000 — would go up about $390 annually until the debt is paid, according to officials.
The town has created a website, newcmsproject.org, to provide information about the project and the upcoming votes.
