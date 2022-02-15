fb-pixel Skip to main content
Norwood

Norwood residents to decide future of middle school project

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2022, 54 minutes ago

Norwood residents will decide in two separate votes whether to exceed the limits of Proposition 2½ to pay for construction of a new middle school.

If the debt exclusion is approved by both a March 14 Special Town Meeting and a townwide ballot vote on April 4, the proposed new Coakley Middle School would open in 2025 for approximately 1,070 students in grades 5 through 8.

The plan calls for building a new school at the site of the current one. Officials estimate the total project cost at $150 million, with the town’s share estimated at $105 million.

The property tax bill for the average home — assessed at $553,000 — would go up about $390 annually until the debt is paid, according to officials.

Advertisement

The town has created a website, newcmsproject.org, to provide information about the project and the upcoming votes.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video