Norwood residents to decide future of middle school project

Norwood residents will decide in two separate votes whether to exceed the limits of Proposition 2½ to pay for construction of a new middle school.

If the debt exclusion is approved by both a March 14 Special Town Meeting and a townwide ballot vote on April 4, the proposed new Coakley Middle School would open in 2025 for approximately 1,070 students in grades 5 through 8.

The plan calls for building a new school at the site of the current one. Officials estimate the total project cost at $150 million, with the town’s share estimated at $105 million.