Rail defect causes delays on Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line

The Framingham/Worcester line on the MBTA’s commuter rail is reporting delays Tuesday morning due to a rail defect, officials said.
“All Framingham/Worcester trains may experience significant delays in both directions due to train traffic caused by a rail defect,” the MBTA Commuter Rail said in a tweet.
Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the commuter rail, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.
The delays snarled train traffic, with some trains reporting being 45-55 minutes behind schedule, the MBTA said.
As of 9:15 a.m., the Worcester Line Train 507 and Framingham Line Train 586 are operating 45-55 minutes behind schedule due to the rail defect, the MBTA said on Twitter. Train 507 is holding near Auburndale, the department said.
Update: Worcester Train 507 (7:55 am from South Station) remains holding near Auburndale and is now 45-55 minutes behind schedule due to train traffic caused by a rail defect.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 15, 2022
Update: Framingham Line Train 586 (7:55 am from Framingham) is now operating 45-55 minutes behind schedule between West Natick and South Station due to a rail defect.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 15, 2022
Worcester Line Train 508, which departed at 8 a.m. from Worcester, was 10-20 minutes, as of 9:17 a.m., behind schedule between Wellesley Farms and South Station because of the rail defect, the MBTA said.
Update: Worcester Line Train 508 (8:00 am from Worcester) is now operating 10-20 minutes behind schedule between Wellesley Farms and South Station due to train traffic caused by a rail defect.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 15, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
