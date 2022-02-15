fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rail defect causes delays on Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2022, 9 minutes ago

The Framingham/Worcester line on the MBTA’s commuter rail is reporting delays Tuesday morning due to a rail defect, officials said.

“All Framingham/Worcester trains may experience significant delays in both directions due to train traffic caused by a rail defect,” the MBTA Commuter Rail said in a tweet.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the commuter rail, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.

The delays snarled train traffic, with some trains reporting being 45-55 minutes behind schedule, the MBTA said.

As of 9:15 a.m., the Worcester Line Train 507 and Framingham Line Train 586 are operating 45-55 minutes behind schedule due to the rail defect, the MBTA said on Twitter. Train 507 is holding near Auburndale, the department said.

Worcester Line Train 508, which departed at 8 a.m. from Worcester, was 10-20 minutes, as of 9:17 a.m., behind schedule between Wellesley Farms and South Station because of the rail defect, the MBTA said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

