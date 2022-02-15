Regional tourism group picks new director

The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau recently chose Nancy Gardella as its new leader.

Gardella starts as the tourism group’s executive director Feb. 22, succeeding Ann Marie Casey, who resigned recently to become chief of staff to Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove.

For 15 years until recently, Gardella was executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, which is also the state-designated regional tourism council for the island. As past cochair of the Massachusetts Regional Tourism Councils, she worked closely with the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.