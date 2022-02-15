State issues updated face covering advisory, urging people with medical conditions to wear masks inside

The statement said “DPH now advises that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.”

The DPH confirmed details of the advisory in a statement.

The state Department of Public Health on Tuesday issued an updated face covering advisory for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency said residents who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue masking up when indoors with others, to help stem the spread of the virus.

“Individuals who have tested positive or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must follow the isolation and quarantine guidance which includes wearing a mask in public for 5 more days after leaving isolation or quarantine on Day 5, regardless of vaccination status,” the statement said.

Officials said state residents are “required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities.” A complete list of such facilities is available here.

Tuesday’s announcement from DPH comes after Governor Charlie Baker last week announced that the the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools will be lifted Feb. 28, joining a handful of other states that previously announced similar moves as the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge declined.

“Today’s announcement is another big step forward to safely manage COVID while we get back to what Iwould describe as the familiar and normal aspects of school and life,” Baker, a popular centrist Republican, said during a State House briefing Feb. 9.

Masks will still be required on school buses per federal order, officials said last week, and local school districts will have the option to keep their own mask mandates in place if they wish.

