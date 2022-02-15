Strange looking fish washes up on Revere Beach

“It was huge,” Haigh said in a telephone interview. “It had a strange snout...It looked like a dinosaur.”

Erik Haigh lives in Revere and was walking on the beach when he came across the large fish, which was at least 5 feet long and completely out of the water.

Haigh said it was stranded on the sand and had a rope wrapped around its tail. It was still alive, so he dragged it back into the water. But the fish didn’t appear to be doing well.

“It wasn’t moving on its own, apart from its gills,” he said.

Haigh posted a photo of the fish on Reddit.com and wrote, “Any idea what fish this is?”

The Reddit community informed him that it appeared to be a sturgeon, which, according to the conservation organization WWF, are among the most endangered species group in the world.

“I didn’t have a clue what kind of fish it was,” said Haigh.

Haigh found it odd that a rope was wrapped around the sturgeon’s tail. He reported it to the state Department of Conservation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

Haigh said he wished he had found the sturgeon sooner, or that he was able to do more to help it.

“I tried to drag it out as far into the water as far as I could,” he said.

Marion E. Larson, the spokeswoman for MassWildlife, agreed that the fish appeared to be a sturgeon, but she was not sure if it was an Atlantic or short-nose sturgeon. Both are on the state and federal endangered species list, she said.

Michael O’Neill, the supervisor of the giant ocean tank at the New England Aquarium, believed it was an Atlantic sturgeon based on the photo.

MassWildlife describes the Atlantic sturgeon as “a very large prehistoric-looking fish” that averages between 6 and 9 feet in length. They can grow up to more than 13 feet in length and weight as much as 800 pounds, according to a fact sheet on the state’s website.

It is illegal to fish for sturgeon, according to NOAA.

Anyone who encounters a sturgeon is urged to call NOAA at 1-844-STURG 911 (1-844-788-7491) or send an email to NOAA.Sturg911@noaa.gov and report where you saw the fish, how big it was and what condition it was in. Photos are also helpful.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.