Teenagers, 15 and 17, arrested on gun charges in Roxbury

Two teenage boys, 15 and 17. were arrested on gun charges in Roxbury early Tuesday, Boston police said.
Police arrested the teenagers after pulling over a stolen vehicle in the area of Parker Street and Parker Hill Avenue in Roxbury at about 12:20 a.m., according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
Officers on patrol had seen the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and when they tried to pull it over, the vehicle sped up and failed to stop for several stop signs, and finally came to a stop after driving onto the sidewalk and hitting a parked car, the posting said.
The officers determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen and recovered three loaded firearms — an American Tactical M1911 G1 .45 ACP with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine; a Taurus G3C 9mm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine; and a Taurus PT809 9mm, with one round in the chamber and thirteen rounds in the magazine — from the vehicle, the posting said.
The 17-year-old and 15-year-old Roxbury residents were arrested and charged with several offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. They were both due to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.
On Friday a 15-year-old boy was arrested on gun charges after police found him driving a stolen vehicle in Dorchester.
