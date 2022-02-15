Teenagers, 15 and 17, arrested on gun charges in Roxbury

Two teenage boys, 15 and 17. were arrested on gun charges in Roxbury early Tuesday, Boston police said.

Police arrested the teenagers after pulling over a stolen vehicle in the area of Parker Street and Parker Hill Avenue in Roxbury at about 12:20 a.m., according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Officers on patrol had seen the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and when they tried to pull it over, the vehicle sped up and failed to stop for several stop signs, and finally came to a stop after driving onto the sidewalk and hitting a parked car, the posting said.