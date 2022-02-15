These charts show how diverse Boston’s city workforce is across departments

Boston’s city’s workforce became slightly more racially diverse in 2021, although white workers still constitute half of the municipality’s 19,000-plus employees, according to a Globe analysis.

These charts show the racial breakdown of city employees across different departments and how those numbers changed since last year. These snapshots of the city government’s labor force were taken from last January, when Martin J. Walsh was mayor, and this January, with Mayor Michelle Wu at the city’s helm.