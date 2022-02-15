fb-pixel Skip to main content

These charts show how diverse Boston’s city workforce is across departments

By Danny McDonald, Andrew Ryan and Ryan Huddle Globe Staff,Updated February 15, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Boston employees by race in January 2021 and 2022.Ryan Huddle/Globe Staff

Boston’s city’s workforce became slightly more racially diverse in 2021, although white workers still constitute half of the municipality’s 19,000-plus employees, according to a Globe analysis.

These charts show the racial breakdown of city employees across different departments and how those numbers changed since last year. These snapshots of the city government’s labor force were taken from last January, when Martin J. Walsh was mayor, and this January, with Mayor Michelle Wu at the city’s helm.

Boston employees overall

Department heads

Employees with more than $100,000 base salary

Boston Public Schools

Boston Fire Department

Boston Police Department

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.

