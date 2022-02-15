Two Lawrence men charged with trafficking fentanyl

The charges resulted from a joint investigation by Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force and various agencies including Massachusetts State Police and the DEA’s Manchester, N.H. district office.

Christian Arias-Peguero and Angel Collazo-Martinez, both 37 and both initially arrested last July, were arraigned Feb. 10 in Essex Superior Court on charges related to their alleged fentanyl trafficking, Healey’s office said in a statement.

Two Lawrence men have been arraigned on charges alleging they sold the potentially lethal opioid fentanyl to undercover law enforcement officials, according to state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

“The investigation culminated with a July takedown of the drug trafficking operation,” the statement said. The men were indicted in December, moving the case to Superior Court.

Arias-Peguero and Collazo-Martinez both pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking-related charges Thursday and are each being held on $250,000 cash bail. The next court date slated for Feb. 23, according to authorities and legal filings.

“Authorities allege [Arias-Peguero] sold a cumulative total of approximately 280 grams of fentanyl on seven different occasions to an undercover officer and that Martinez sold a cumulative total of approximately 108 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on four different occasions,” the statement said.

Prosecutors said that during a court-authorized search of the defendants’ Lawrence apartment, “authorities seized approximately 150 grams fentanyl, 5000 grams of lactose, a cutting agent often mixed with fentanyl to create a greater volume of the illegal opioid, approximately 50 grams of cocaine, a drug press used for packaging, and over $4,000 in cash.”

Arias-Peguero faces eight counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of cocaine trafficking, per the statement, while Collazo-Martinez is currently charged with five counts of fentanyl trafficking, one count of cocaine trafficking, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.